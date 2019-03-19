Footballer Mesut Özil has become embroiled in a new political row in Germany over reports he asked Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Turkey's president, to be guest of honour at his wedding.

Özil comes under fire after inviting Turkey's president to his wedding

The Arsenal midfielder, who is of Turkish descent, resigned from the German national team when he claimed he was a victim of racism after being criticised for his public support of Mr Erdoğan.

German politicians spoke out after he was pictured with Amine Gulse, his fiancée, meeting Mr Erdoğan at Istanbul airport last week.

'Bild', the country's biggest-selling newspaper, carried reports of their wedding invitation on its front page.

"The fact this is still going on will disappoint a lot of football fans, including me," said Helge Braun, Chancellor Angela Merkel's chief of staff.

