Zelensky warns Crimea to brace itself as Ukraine fightback grows

A Ukrainian soldier takes a selfie as an artillery system fires in the front line in Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine. Photo: Kostiantyn Liberov/AP

UKRAINE yesterday warned residents in occupied Crimea to start preparing bomb shelters and supplies as Kyiv’s counter-offensive to reclaim the south of the country gathers pace.

It came as Moscow said it had paused preparations for a sham referendum to formally join Kherson to Russia after security concerns. In a sign the assault has made progress, a top aide of Volodymyr Zelensky, the Ukrainian president, said the peninsula should prepare for “de-occupation”.

Ukrainian forces last week launched the first major counter-offensive since the war began, to take back control of Russian-held territory in the region. Mykhailo Podolyak, a senior aide to Mr Zelensky, wrote on Twitter: “We ask residents of occupied territories, including the Crimean peninsula, to follow [Ukrainian] officials’ recommendations during de-occupation measures.

“In particular, to prepare a bomb shelter, stock up with sufficient amounts of water and charge power banks. Everything will be Ukraine.”

Russian military bases on the Black Sea peninsula were rocked by explosions in the build-up to the counter-offensive, but Ukrainian officials did not publicly take credit for the attacks.

Kirill Stremousov, deputy head of the puppet authorities in Kherson, said: “We wanted to have a referendum in the near future, but because of all the events that have happened now, I think that for now we will pause.”

A few hours later, he posted a video denying that Russian-installed authorities had paused plans for a referendum.

Western analysts said Kyiv had increased its bridgehead over the Inhulets River near Kherson. Russian air strikes on Sukhy Stavok, Bezimenne and Kostromka around the grounds may show that Kyiv’s “forces have advanced up to 12km south-east of the bridgehead”, according to the Institute for the Study of War, a US think tank.

After Ukrainian forces liberated Vysokopillya, there were reports of Russian attacks on the settlements of Olhyne, Potomkyne, Doryanka, and Novovoznesenske nearby, suggesting Moscow’s forces had left the area.

Pro-Russian sources said Ukraine’s offensive was being carried out east and west of Vysokopillya, near the Ukrainian bridgehead, near Snihurivka and north-west and west of Kherson. (© Telegraph Media Group Ltd 2022)

