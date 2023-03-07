Zelensky vows to ‘find murderers’ of unarmed prisoner of war who was ‘shot by Russians’

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has vowed to “find the murderers” of an unarmed prisoner of war as Kyiv launched a criminal investigation into the alleged Russian shooting.

In footage shared on social media, a uniformed man, identified by the Ukrainian military as missing soldier Tymofiy Shadura, smokes a cigarette in a clearing in a forest while Russian guns are pointed at him.

In his last moments he defiantly says "slava Ukraini" - the Ukrainian war motto meaning ‘Glory to Ukraine” - before appearing to be shot dead after a burst of gunfire.

As the man falls to the ground, a voice is heard saying “Die, b***h” in Russian.

Mr Shadura was a soldier who served in the 30th Brigade of the Ukrainian armed forces. He had been missing since February 3, according to reports.

Reacting to the footage in his video address, Mr Zelensky said: “I want us all in unity to respond to his words, ‘Glory to the hero. Glory to the heroes. Glory to Ukraine.’ And we will find the murderers.”

Mr Zelensky was referring to a battle cry in Ukraine’s military that has become popular among millions of Ukrainians.

A woman, who claimed to be Mr Shadura’s sister, told the BBC: “My brother would certainly be capable of standing up to the Russians like that.

“He never hid the truth in his life and certainly wouldn’t do so in front of the enemy.”

Andriy Yermak, Mr Zelensky’s chief of staff, said: "There will be retribution for every such war crime. No one can hide from her. We will find everyone."

Dmytro Kuleba, the Ukrainian foreign minister, called on the International Criminal Court to launch an immediate investigation into the footage.