Zelensky vows to ‘find murderers’ of unarmed prisoner of war who was ‘shot by Russians’

President Volodymyr Zelensky (Photo: Ukrainian Presidential Press Service) Expand
A video appears to show an unidentified man in uniform being gunned down after showing support for Ukraine Expand

A video appears to show an unidentified man in uniform being gunned down after showing support for Ukraine

Arpan Rai and Emily Atkinson

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has vowed to “find the murderers” of an unarmed prisoner of war as Kyiv launched a criminal investigation into the alleged Russian shooting.

In footage shared on social media, a uniformed man, identified by the Ukrainian military as missing soldier Tymofiy Shadura, smokes a cigarette in a clearing in a forest while Russian guns are pointed at him.

