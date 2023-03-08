| 2.8°C Dublin

Zelensky vows to find killers as unarmed soldier named

Ukrainian servicemen carry coffins with the bodies of their colleagues during a memorial ceremony in Kyiv yesterday. Photo: Alina Yarysh/Reuters Expand

Ukrainian servicemen carry coffins with the bodies of their colleagues during a memorial ceremony in Kyiv yesterday. Photo: Alina Yarysh/Reuters

Kate Plummer

Volodymyr Zelensky has vowed to “find the murderers” of an unarmed Ukrainian prisoner of war apparently shot dead by Russian forces.

The man’s death was captured in graphic footage shared across social media.

