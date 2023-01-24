Zelensky signals he may sack more ministers amid corruption scandal; top aide resigns; German chancellor vetoes tanks

Volodymr Zelensky has hinted he may fire several ministers after a flurry of corruption scandals as speculation grows of a cabinet reshuffle.

The deputy head of Ukraine's presidential office, Kyrylo Tymoshenko, said on Tuesday he had asked Mr Zelensky on Monday to relieve him of his duties.

"I thank the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskiy for the trust and the opportunity to do good deeds every day and every minute," Tymoshenko wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

The reason for his departure is unknown.

Mr Zelensky, who on Sunday fired a deputy minister who was accused of accepting a bribe, used his nightly address yesterday to vow “justice” at home rather than talk about the war.

“I want this to be a signal to anyone whose actions or behaviour violate the principle of justice,” he said of the dismissal of Vassily Lozinsky, the deputy minister for development of communities, territories and infrastructure.

“This week will be the time of appropriate decisions. Already prepared.

“What concerns energy and procurement. What concerns the relations between the central government and the regions. The thing about procurement for the military.”

He did not go into details but seemed to be referring to an investigation into the defence ministry in Kyiv, which is accused of buying rations for soldiers at inflated prices.

Officers from Ukraine’s National Anti-Corruption Bureau arrested Mr Lozinsky on corruption charges on Saturday.

The agency said he was caught accepting a $400,000 (€368,000) bribe for arranging procurement, at inflated prices, of generators to provide electricity during blackouts.

His arrest came as a Ukrainian news website accused the defence ministry of complicity in a scheme to defraud taxpayers by artificially inflating food procurement prices. Zerkalo Nedeli published a procurement contract that it said showed the military was paying two to three times the regular retail price for foodstuffs in several regions.

It came as Germany's government appeared to be split last night after Olaf Scholz, the chancellor, overruled his own foreign minister to insist that tanks would not be sent to Ukraine.

Annalena Baerbock, the foreign minister, said on Sunday that Berlin would not “stand in the way” of Poland re-exporting German Leopard 2 tanks to help Ukraine’s armed forces reclaim territory seized by Russia.

But yesterday a spokesman for Mr Scholz insisted Poland would have to follow an “established procedure” if it wanted to give the German-made tanks to Kyiv.

Mr Scholz was facing increased pressure from a growing chorus of Nato allies that are willing to send German-made battle tanks to assist the Ukrainians. Poland, which has held talks with as many as 15 nations, became the first government to announce it will apply for permission to export its Leopards.

Others warned Berlin that it risked its “reliability” as one of Europe’s main security guarantors if Mr Scholz further delayed his decision.

