Zelensky presses for more military aid amid meeting with US delegation

Military chaplains Maksym and Oleksandr conduct an Orthodox Easter service for Ukrainian servicemen at their front line position in Kharkiv, Ukraine, as Russia's invasion continues. Photo: Reuters

A priest sprinkles holy water on believers during the Orthodox Easter service at the Svyato-Troitsky church in Mariupol. Photo: Reuters

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky pressed the West for more powerful weapons as he met with top US officials in the war-torn country’s capital last night, while Russian forces concentrated their attacks on the east, including trying to dislodge the last Ukrainian troops in the battered port of Mariupol.

An adviser to Mr Zelensky said last night that the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin were meeting with the Ukrainian leader in the highest-level visit to Kyiv by an American delegation since the start of Russia’s

invasion.

“Yes, they’re meeting with the president. Let’s hope something will be decided on further help,” the adviser, Oleksiy Arestovych, said in an interview on Ukrainian TV.

Before the session, Mr Zelensky said he was looking for the Americans to produce results, both in arms and security guarantees.

“You can’t come to us empty-handed today, and we are expecting not just presents or some kind of cakes, we are expecting specific things and specific weapons,’’ he said before the meeting.

The visit is the first by senior US officials since Russia invaded Ukraine 60 days ago. Mr Blinken stepped briefly on to Ukrainian soil last month to meet the country’s foreign minister during a visit to Poland. Mr Zelensky’s last face-to-face meeting with a US leader was with Vice-President Kamala Harris on February 19 in Munich.

“We are inspired by the resilience of Orthodox Christians in Ukraine in the face of President Putin’s brutal war of aggression,” Mr Blinken earlier said on Twitter.

Read More

“We are continuing to support them and, today, we wish them and all others celebrating Easter hope and a swift return to peace.”

While the West has funnelled military equipment to Ukraine, Mr Zelensky has stressed repeatedly that the country needs more heavy weapons, including long-range air defence systems, as well as warplanes.

Mr Zelensky’s meeting with US officials took place as Ukrainians and Russians observed Orthodox Easter, when the faithful celebrate the resurrection of Jesus.

Speaking from Kyiv’s ancient St Sophia Cathedral, Mr Zelensky, who is Jewish, highlighted its significance to a nation racked by nearly two months of war.

“The great holiday today gives us great hope and unwavering faith that light will overcome darkness, good will overcome evil, life will overcome death, and therefore Ukraine will surely win,” he said.

Still, the war cast a shadow over celebrations. In the northern village of Ivanivka, where Russian tanks still littered the roads, Olena Koptyl said “the Easter holiday doesn’t bring any joy. I’m crying a lot. We cannot forget how we lived”.

Victor Lobush of Kyiv said Ukraine needs more weapons and financial support, and for Western nations “not to buy even a drop of the Russian oil”.

“Actions, not words, are needed,” he said on Independence Square.

Pope Francis called for an Easter truce: “Stop the attacks in order to help the exhausted population. Stop,” he said.

Ukrainian refugees filled churches across central Europe. “I pray that this horror in Ukraine ends soon and we can return home,” said Nataliya Krasnopolskaia, who fled to Prague from Odesa last month, one of the more than five million Ukrainians estimated to have escaped the country.

The Russian military reported hitting 423 Ukrainian targets overnight, including fortified positions and troop concentrations, while its warplanes destroyed 26 Ukrainian military sites, including an explosives factory and several artillery depots.

Most of Saturday’s fighting focused on the Donbas region, where Ukrainian forces are concentrated and where Moscow-backed separatists controlled some territory before the war. Since failing to capture Kyiv, the Russians are aiming to gain full control over the eastern industrial heartland.

Ukraine’s national police said two girls, aged five and 14, died in shelling in the town of Ocheretyne, part of the industrial region.

Russian forces launched fresh airstrikes on a Mariupol steel plant where an estimated 1,000 civilians are sheltering along with about 2,000 Ukrainian fighters. The Azovstal steel mill where the defenders are holed up is the last corner of resistance in the city, which the Russians have otherwise occupied.

Mr Zelensky said he stressed the need to evacuate civilians from Mariupol, including from the steel plant, in a call yesterday with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who is scheduled to speak later with Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

Mr Zelensky’s adviser Oleksiy Arestovych said Ukraine had proposed talks with Russia next to the sprawling steel mill. Mr Arestovych said on the Telegram messaging app that Russia had not responded to the proposal that would include establishing humanitarian corridors and the exchange of Russian war prisoners for the fighters still in the plant.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is scheduled to travel to Turkey today and then Moscow and Kyiv.

Mr Zelensky said it was a mistake for Guterres to visit Russia before Ukraine.

“Why? To hand over signals from Russia? What should we look for?” Mr Zelensky said on Saturday. “There are no corpses scattered on the Kutuzovsky Prospect,” he said, referring to one of Moscow’s main avenues.

More than 100,000 people – down from a pre-war population of about 430,000 – are believed to remain in Mariupol with scant food, water or heat. Ukrainian authorities estimate more than 20,000 civilians have been killed. Recent satellite images showed what appeared to be mass graves to the west and east of Mariupol.

Mykhailo Podolyak, another presidential adviser, tweeted that the Russian military was attacking the plant with heavy bombs and artillery while accumulating forces and equipment for a direct assault.

Serhiy Volyna, commander of Ukraine’s 36th Marine brigade forces in Mariupol, said Russia was hitting the plant with air and artillery bombardments. “We are taking casualties, the situation is critical... we have very many wounded men, (some) are dying... the situation is rapidly worsening,” he said.