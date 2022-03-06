Zelensky issues plea to US for planes amid ceasefire ‘breaches’

A woman is attended to by Ukrainian soldiers in Kyiv yesterday. Picture by Emilio Morenatti

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky yesterday made a “desperate plea” to US senators to send more planes to help his country fight the Russian invasion.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, a Democrat from New York, said in a statement that Mr Zelensky made a “desperate plea for Eastern European countries to provide Russian-made planes to Ukraine".

“I will do all I can to help the administration to facilitate their transfer,” Mr Schumer said.

Earlier Ukrainian officials blamed Russian shelling for breaching a ceasefire arranged in two cities to evacuate civilians.

President Zelensky’s plea came after Russian leader Vladimir Putin warned that Russia would consider any third-party declaration of a no-fly zone over Ukraine as participation in the war there.

Speaking at a meeting with female pilots at an event to mark International Women’s Day next week, Mr Putin said Russia would view "any move in this direction" as an intervention that "will pose a threat to our service members".

"That very second, we will view them as participants of the military conflict, and it would not matter what members they are," he said.

Mr Zelensky has pushed Nato to impose a no-fly zone over his country, warning that "all the people who die from this day forward will also die because of you", as Russian forces were battering strategic locations in Ukraine.

Nato has said a no-fly zone, which would bar all unauthorised aircraft from flying over Ukraine, could provoke widespread war in Europe with nuclear-armed Russia.

The struggle to enforce the ceasefire in Mariupol, a strategic port in the south-east, and the eastern city of Volnovakha, showed the fragility of efforts to stop fighting across Ukraine, as the number of people fleeing the country reached 1.4 million just 10 days after Russian forces invaded.

Yesterday morning, the Russian defence ministry said it had agreed with Ukraine on evacuation routes out of Volnovakha and Mariupol, the site of growing misery amid an ongoing assault that created desperate scenes at hospitals and raised the prospect of food and water shortages for hundreds of thousands of people in freezing weather.

The ceasefire to evacuate residents from the two cities quickly fell apart, with officials saying work to remove civilians had halted amid shelling hours after Russia announced the deal.

Deputy head of Mr Zelensky’s office Kyrylo Tymoshenko said: "The Russian side is not holding to the ceasefire and has continued firing on Mariupol itself and on its surrounding area.”

Mr Putin later accused Ukraine of sabotaging the evacuation and even claimed Ukraine's leadership was calling into question the future of the country's statehood, saying that "if this happens, it will be entirely on their conscience".

Last night President Zelensky revealed Ukrainian forces were holding key cities in the central and south-eastern part of the country yesterday, while the Russians were trying to block and keep encircled Kharkiv, Nikolaev, Chernihiv and Sumy.

“We’re inflicting losses on the occupants they could not see in their worst nightmare,” Mr Zelensky said, claiming that 10,000 Russian troops were killed in the 10 days of the war. This figure could not be independently verified.

“This is horrible,” Mr Zelensky said. “Guys 18, 20 years old ... soldiers who weren’t even explained what they were going to fight for.”

Meanwhile, the United Nations World Food Programme issued a stark warning of a hunger crisis yet to come. It said millions of people inside Ukraine, a major global wheat supplier, will need food aid "immediately".

Separately the UN human rights office said 351 civilians have been killed in Ukraine since the Russian invasion began.

The Geneva-based office said that another 707 civilians were injured between February 24 and midnight on Friday.

These are only confirmed casualties. It said it believes the real figures are considerably higher, “especially in government-controlled territory and especially in recent days”.

Ukrainian officials have presented far higher numbers.

Last night it was reported that Russia and Ukraine will hold a third round of talks tomorrow about ending hostilities, Ukrainian negotiator David Arakhamiya said in a Facebook post yesterday, without providing further details.

Meanwhile, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said it expected to bring Ukraine's request for $1.4bn in emergency financing to its board for approval as early as next week, and was in talks about funding options with authorities in neighbouring Moldova. In a statement, the IMF said the war in Ukraine was already driving energy and grain prices higher, and had sent a wave of more than one million refugees to neighbouring countries, while triggering unprecedented sanctions on Russia.

It added the consequences of the war “are already very serious” and will damage the global economy.