| 10.6°C Dublin

Close

Zelensky in vow to fight for Bakhmut as he hosts EU leaders

Volodymyr Zelensky, Ursula von der Leyen and European Council president Charles Michel at the summit. Photo: Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP Expand

Close

Volodymyr Zelensky, Ursula von der Leyen and European Council president Charles Michel at the summit. Photo: Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP

Volodymyr Zelensky, Ursula von der Leyen and European Council president Charles Michel at the summit. Photo: Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP

Volodymyr Zelensky, Ursula von der Leyen and European Council president Charles Michel at the summit. Photo: Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP

Tom Balmforth and Dan Peleschuk

Ukrainians will fight “for as long as we can” to hold the eastern city of Bakhmut, President Volodymyr Zelensky vowed yesterday, as he hosted European Union leaders to discuss further sanctions on Russia and Kyiv’s prospects for joining the EU.

Meanwhile, the United States said it would send more than $2.1bn (€1.9bn) worth of military aid to Ukraine, including a new rocket that will double Kyiv’s strike range to reach most Ukrainian territory now held by the Russians.

More On Volodymyr Zelensky

Most Watched

Privacy