Zelensky cracks down on ‘corruption’ as several top Ukraine officials are forced out

Volodymyr Zelensky has forced out a number of top officials in Ukraine’s government as he launches a renewed crackdown on corruption.

The president made fighting corruption a pillar of his presidential election campaign in 2019. With the country now locked in a war after Russia invaded in February​​​​​​, the Ukrainian president appears to be taking the opportunity for a reset of officials, either via dismissal or resignation.

Deputy head of the president’s office Kyrylo Tymoshenko, who has faced a scandal over the use of expensive cars, resigned yesterday. He had helped run Mr Zelensky’s 2019 election campaign and more recently had a role in overseeing regional policy.

Deputy defence minister Vyacheslav Shapovalov also quit, citing what he called baseless “media accusations” of corruption. A statement on the defence ministry’s website said Mr Shapovalov’s resignation was “a worthy deed” that would help retain trust in the ministry.

A deputy to the prosecutor general, Oleksiy Symonenko, was removed from his post. The statement announcing his removal gave no reason for the decision but said it had been “according to his own wish”.

Read More

Mr Zelensky’s cabinet secretary, Oleg Nemchinov, also said that the head of five regions had been dismissed. Two deputy ministers responsible for regional development were also among the others who left.

On Sunday, anti-corruption police said they had detained the deputy infrastructure minister on suspicion of receiving a $400,000 (€370,000) kickback over the import of generators in September, an allegation he denies.

A newspaper accused the defence ministry of overpaying suppliers for soldiers’ food. The supplier has said it made a technical mistake and no money changed hands.

Presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak said the personnel shake-up showed Mr Zelensky was reacting to a “key public demand” that justice should apply to everyone.

“Zelensky’s personnel decisions testify to the key priorities of the state... The president sees and hears society. And he directly responds to a key public demand of justice for all,” he said on Twitter.

David Arakhamia, head of Mr Zelensky’s Servant of the People party, said officials should “focus on the war, help victims, cut bureaucracy and stop dubious business”.

“We’re definitely going to be jailing actively this spring. If the humane approach doesn’t work, we’ll do it in line with martial law,” he said.

As the shake-up unfolded, Ukraine prime minister Denys Shmyhal told cabinet Ukraine was making progress in its anti-corruption campaign.