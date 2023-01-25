| 9.4°C Dublin

Zelensky cracks down on ‘corruption’ as several top Ukraine officials are forced out

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky at a news briefing in Kyiv, Ukraine, on January 24, 2023. Lehtikuva/Markku Ulander via REUTERS Expand

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky at a news briefing in Kyiv, Ukraine, on January 24, 2023. Lehtikuva/Markku Ulander via REUTERS

Chris Stevenson

Volodymyr Zelensky has forced out a number of top officials in Ukraine’s government as he launches a renewed crackdown on corruption.

The president made fighting corruption a pillar of his presidential election campaign in 2019. With the country now locked in a war after Russia invaded in February​​​​​​, the Ukrainian president appears to be taking the opportunity for a reset of officials, either via dismissal or resignation.

