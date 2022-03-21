Zelensky compares Russian invasion of Ukraine to Hitler’s 'final solution’

The Ukrainian president likened Russia’s invasion of Ukraine to Hitler’s “final solution” as he attacked Israel’s “indifference” towards Kyiv in an address to the country’s MPs.

Volodymyr Zelensky, whose family lost relatives during the Holocaust, told the Knesset in a video address: “Listen to what the Kremlin is saying, they’re using the same terminology as the Nazi party. It’s a tragedy.

“When they sought to destroy all of Europe, they didn’t want to leave any one of you... they called it the ‘final solution’ to the Jewish question. I’m sure you will never forget it. What are they saying now in Moscow?

“They are using the same words, the same terminology, ‘the final solution’, but now they direct it at us.”

Israel has cautiously adopted a line of neutrality on the conflict in Ukraine, citing its need for ties with both Moscow and Kyiv, and looking to maintain links with Russian troops in neighbouring Syria.

One in nine people in Israel has ancestral links to the Soviet Union. “What is it? Indifference? Political calculation? Mediation without choosing sides?” Mr Zelensky asked.

He urged Israeli MPs to drop their neutral stance and supply Kyiv with an Iron Dome defence system to protect civilians from Russian air strikes.

“Everybody knows that your missile defence systems are the best... and that you can definitely help our people, save the lives of Ukrainians, of Ukrainian Jews,” he said.

“You can mediate between countries, but you cannot mediate between good and evil,” he added, in reference to Israeli prime minister Naftali Bennett’s regular phone calls with Vladimir Putin.

The Nazi comparison drew immediate criticism from some Israel officials, including Yoaz Hendel, the communications minister for the Right-wing New Hope party.

He voiced his support for Ukrainians, but added:

“This war is terrible, but comparing it to the horrors of the Holocaust and the final solution is outrageous.” (© Telegraph Media Group Ltd 2022)

