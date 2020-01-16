Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky yesterday asked German Chancellor Angela Merkel for her country's support in bringing the perpetrators of last week's plane crash in Iran to justice, according to a statement issued by Mr Zelensky's office.

Zelensky calls for German help in pursuing Iran plane crash justice

After initially denying blame, Iran acknowledged at the weekend it had mistakenly shot down a Ukrainian passenger plane, killing all 176 on board.

Mr Zelensky said in a phone call with Ms Merkel that he expects the perpetrators to be prosecuted and the families and airline to be compensated.

"The president of Ukraine called on Germany to contribute politically to this process," the statement said.

