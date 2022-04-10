Youth vote boost sees far-right Marine Le Pen close on Emmanuel Macron with first round presidential vote today

Marine Le Pen is surrounded by her supporters during a rally in Perpignan. Photo: Reuters/Albert Gea

Marine Le Pen has been boosted by a shock poll showing the majority of young people would back her against Emmanuel Macron, as France votes today in the first round of its presidential election.

A month ago Mr Macron appeared all but certain to become the first French leader to win re-election since Jacques Chirac in 2002, his popularity high after his response to the war in Ukraine.

But the polls have narrowed sharply over the past fortnight. The latest predict Mr Macron will win around 27pc of the vote today, with far-right Ms Le Pen on 22pc, paving the way for a head-to-head in two weeks.

A YouGov survey conducted over the last week showed 56pc of those aged between 18 and 24 would vote for the nationalist candidate in a run-off.

Other polls project Ms Le Pen taking 47pc of the vote to Mr Macron’s 53 among the general population — a far closer gap than when he beat her comfortably in the election five years ago.

The latest numbers are close enough to have Mr Macron warning of a possible Brexit-style political earthquake if voters do not back him en masse.

The wave of youth support for Ms Le Pen has surprised many, after a campaign that has focused as much on the cost of living crisis as her tough positioning on immigration, Islam and French identity.

“She’s the only one who’s defending us, who will make France safer and more beautiful — a France that offers its youth a future,” said midwifery student Kelly Betesh, in one of a slew of Vote Marine videos posted on Instagram by twenty-somethings.

The National Rally leader was mobbed by selfie-taking youngsters during a final campaign stop in the south-western port of Narbonne.

The youth vote is split in the first round, with far-right polemicist Eric Zémmour and hard-left firebrand Jean-Luc Mélenchon the favoured candidates of the under-24s.

Candidates from traditional parties, including the Socialists’ Anne Hidalgo, and Valérie Pécresse of Les Républicains, are trailing.

David Quentin, 25, an agricultural engineer who has been handing out Le Pen leaflets, said her nationalist message was attracting alienated young voters.

“Our generation has known all kinds of problems,” he said.

"We’ve always seen war on the TV. We’ve always known economic crisis and terrorism, environmental problems.

"It’s always felt like the end of the world to us. We’ve lost our point of reference, as a country.”

Support from the young, however, is not necessarily a factor that works to Ms Le Pen’s favour.

The high proportion of voters planning to stay away from the ballot, out of a lack of enthusiasm for any of the candidates, has added extra unpredictability to this election.

A record 31pc could abstain, polls suggest — and of these, the young are most likely to stay away.

In Paris’s youthful Ménilmontant neighbourhood, young voters lining the cafe terraces were split between those backing Mr Mélenchon and those skipping the vote altogether.

“Going to vote would mean putting my faith in a system that I know can’t satisfy my choices, so I’m not very interested in it,” said 25-year-old intern Étienne Séllier, untempted by a choice between “the far-right and the awful candidate just next to it”.

Surveys suggest that Mr Macron’s older and wealthier supporters, meanwhile, are the most certain to actually show up for today’s vote.

“Can Le Pen win? Yes. Is it likely?" asked Philippe Marliere, professor of French and European politics at University College London.

“I still think Macron will make it, but it’s dangerously close.”

The French should have a clear indication of the results shortly after voting closes at 8pm, based on partial counts from a sample of polling stations. The final results are expected early tomorrow.

A former investment banker who stormed to power promising a centrist, pro-business shake-up, Mr Macron insists France has become a more dynamic country since 2017.

The staunch pro-European defends his record of steering France through the pandemic and argues he is the safest pair of hands at a time of war.

But Mr Marliere said he had made an error in saying he was too busy doing his job to debate with rival candidates.

