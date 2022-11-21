‘You’re playing with fire’ – nuclear plant rocked by 12 explosions as Ukraine and Russia blame each other

Elderly people receive food and gloves from a charity organisation in a snow covered street on November 19, 2022 in Kyiv, Ukraine. Millions of Ukrainians are facing severe power disruptions after recent waves of Russian missile and drone strikes have reportedly left almost half of Ukraine's energy infrastructure disabled and in need of repair, as temperatures plunge with the capital Kyiv experiencing the first winter snowfall. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

Sniper and commander of a unit in the south, alias Kurt, left, checks drone footage during an operation against Russian positions in Kherson region of Ukraine. Photo: AP Photo/ Bernat Armangue

Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, which is under Russian control, was rocked by shelling yesterday, drawing condemnation from the United Nations’ nuclear watchdog which said such attacks risked a major nuclear disaster.

More than a dozen blasts shook Europe’s biggest nuclear power plant on Saturday evening and yesterday, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said.

Moscow and Kyiv both blamed the other for the shelling of the facility.

“The news from our team yesterday and this morning is extremely disturbing,” said IAEA head Rafael Grossi.

“Explosions occurred at the site of this major nuclear power plant, which is completely unacceptable.

“Whoever is behind this, it must stop immediately. As I have said many times before, you’re playing with fire.”

Citing information provided by plant management, the IAEA team on the ground said there had been damage to some buildings, systems and equipment at the site, but none of them critical for nuclear safety and security.

Repeated shelling of the plant in southern Ukraine, which Russia took control of shortly after its February invasion, has raised concern about the potential for a grave accident just 500km from the site of the world’s worst nuclear accident, the 1986 Chernobyl disaster.

The Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant provided about a fifth of Ukraine’s electricity before Russia’s February 24 invasion, and has been forced to operate on back-up generators a number of times.

It has six Soviet-designed VVER-1000 V-320 water-cooled and water-moderated reactors containing Uranium 235.

The reactors are shut down but there is a risk that nuclear fuel could overheat if the power that drives the cooling systems was cut. Shelling has repeatedly cut power lines.

Both Kyiv and Moscow have accused each other of attacking the plant on several occasions during the conflict and risking a nuclear accident, and they again exchanged blame yesterday.

Russia’s defence ministry said Ukraine fired shells at power lines supplying the plant, while TASS reported some of the site’s storage facilities had been hit by Ukrainian shelling, quoting an official from Russian nuclear power operator Rosenergoatom.

“They shelled not only yesterday, but also today, they are shelling right now,” said Renat Karchaa, an adviser to Rosenergoatom’s CEO, adding that any artillery attack at the site posed a threat to nuclear safety.

Mr Karchaa said the shells had been fired near a dry nuclear waste storage facility and a building that houses fresh spent nuclear fuel, but that no radioactive emissions had currently been detected, according to TASS.

Ukraine’s nuclear energy firm Energoatom accused the Russian military of shelling the site and said there were at least 12 hits on plant infrastructure.

It said that Russia had targeted the infrastructure ­necessary to restart parts of the plant in an attempt to further limit Ukraine’s power supply.

US defence secretary Lloyd Austin framed the Western position on Ukraine as one of “moral clarity” in a fiery speech and painted a dark picture of what a world in which Russia triumphed would look like – stressing that nuclear proliferation could become a reality.

Speaking on Saturday at the Halifax International Security Forum in Nova Scotia, Canada, Mr Austin said: “Putin’s war of choice shows the whole world the dangers of disorder.”

The US official called out North Korea and Iran, accusing the nations of supporting Russia’s assault on Ukraine.

Russia’s war on Ukraine is “a direct challenge to sovereignty everywhere,” Mr Austin said. “Make no mistake: We will not be dragged into Putin’s war of choice, but we will stand by Ukraine as it fights to defend itself. We will defend every inch of Nato territory.”

He added Russia’s invasion “could drive a dangerous spiral of nuclear proliferation”.

Mr Lloyd warned that other world leaders with nuclear ambitions “are watching” the war unfold in Ukraine and “could well conclude that getting nuclear weapons would give them a hunting licence of their own”.