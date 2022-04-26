| 3.3°C Dublin

‘You will come with us to find other women’ - Ukrainian mother recalls horror night of rape and murder at the hands of Russian soldiers

Ukraine's president Volodymyr Zelensky says hundreds of Ukrainian women have been raped by Russian soldiers. Photo: Reuters
A boy stands next to a wrecked vehicle in front of a damaged apartment building in the southern port city of Mariupol. Photo: Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters

Ukraine's president Volodymyr Zelensky says hundreds of Ukrainian women have been raped by Russian soldiers. Photo: Reuters

Ukraine's president Volodymyr Zelensky says hundreds of Ukrainian women have been raped by Russian soldiers. Photo: Reuters

A boy stands next to a wrecked vehicle in front of a damaged apartment building in the southern port city of Mariupol. Photo: Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters

A boy stands next to a wrecked vehicle in front of a damaged apartment building in the southern port city of Mariupol. Photo: Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters

Ukraine's president Volodymyr Zelensky says hundreds of Ukrainian women have been raped by Russian soldiers. Photo: Reuters

Danielle Sheridan

The hunt began at Anna’s house. She had just fallen asleep next to her husband Alex on the kitchen floor of their home in a small village near Borodyanka, north-west of Kyiv, when the Russian soldiers started banging on her door.

She dragged herself off the mattress in the only room warm enough to sleep in since the electricity was cut off, and opened the door.

