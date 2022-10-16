‘You might be strong, but the first time you pull dead children out of the wreckage... you feel it’

Rain is good news. It means drones cannot fly and soldiers want to stay home. Shelling drops off to a sluggish drizzle.

It also means the remaining residents of eastern Bakhmut can brave the slippery and unstable trail of wreckage that has replaced the destroyed bridge over the river.

“Every day we do it. Every damned day,” said a man who called himself Bogdan. “Here, you don’t have any... you know, financial support.”

He shuffled onto the bridge after accepting 50 hryvnia (about €1.40), but then turned back to lend a hand to an older man.

After them came two elderly women, who also clambered down the slope. The bedraggled party ignored the boom of guns and the distant blasts of landing rounds. No one, the unspoken assumption goes, would waste a shell on a few pensioners crossing a river.

There has been much excitement about recent Ukrainian advances in Kherson and Kharkiv, but in this Donetsk region town it is the Russians who are on the offensive.

For almost three months, troops mostly drawn from the Wagner Group mercenaries have been trying to batter their way into Bakhmut. Progress so far has been slow, but their threat is not to be underestimated.

Last week’s advances were alarming, admitted Andrei, a builder from the town who has formed a volunteer group with friends and neighbours. He said Russians fought their way into Opytne and Ivangrad, neighbourhoods to the south of the town.

“We’re through it now, thank God — but they had already entered the city. Not half of it, but they’d crossed the edge of the city. That was the day before yesterday,” he told reporters on Tuesday. “Then, thank God, a brigade arrived — a tactical group, who were able to push them back.”

There are two other groups who have stayed in the city, which he guesses is down to about 11,000 residents, from a pre-war population of 72,000. Those are the quiet Russian sympathisers, who look forward to the arrival of the Russian world; and those who simply psychologically cannot live elsewhere.

“There’s a woman over the road,” he said, as an outgoing cannon blasted nearby. “She has six kids... They evacuated to Dnipro. They were given everything they could need: schools, food, a flat. They lasted six weeks and came back. You know what she said? ‘I can’t live there.’”

The city is tying down a considerable Russian effort that could be used elsewhere. Ukrainian and western intelligence agencies have said they estimate there are now about 5,000 Wagner mercenaries fighting in Ukraine. A large proportion seem to be concentrated on Bakhmut.

Their reputation for the battlefield effectiveness that is often lacking in regular Russian army units has seen them used as shock troops in key battles.

In spring and summer, Bakhmut was a place of relative refuge, as well as the main hub for supporting two Ukrainian front lines at Severodonetsk and Lysychansk. The city hospital took civilian and military casualties, while volunteers evacuated the wounded or vulnerable.

The market was busy with locals and soldiers buying groceries and supplies, but now the bustle has vanished.

When we visited, the western side of the city had been without power and water for days. On the eastern bank of the river, where Ukrainians are trying to keep Wagner out of the city, they have been without basic utilities for months.

A school, once a centre for handing out food aid, is now rubble. Bread handouts are run from discreet locations and limited to three people at once — to prevent a visible queue, said Roman Vasilyuk, a local businessman involved in the volunteer collective.

“They used to just fire shells into the town randomly, not worrying what they hit. Now the drones look for crowds.”

The emergency services are overwhelmed, which is where the small group comes in. The 10 to 15 friends try to deliver food, fight fires, dig people out of rubble and give basic first aid. They lose people weekly, if not daily. Some to shell fire — but more often to psychological trauma.

“You can be physically strong, but the first time you pull dead children out of the wreckage... you feel it. It’s hard,” said Andrei. “Lots of people can’t carry on for long with that.”

On Friday, the Ministry of Defence said Russian forces had moved on Ivangrad in the three days since we visited Bakhmut. Capturing the city would be a boon to the Kremlin, it is still another 30 miles to the Kramatorsk-Slavyansk urban area, the epicentre of the Ukrainian-controlled Donetsk region.