Would Putin really risk losing everything for a tactical nuclear strike as West ready to call bluff?

Vladimir Putin’s renewed threat of nuclear war in a bitter and rambling speech, has revived fears that he could drop an atomic bomb on Ukraine or a Nato ally in a so-called “tactical” strike.

“I want to remind you that our country has various means of destruction,” the Russian president said yesterday. “If the territorial integrity of our country is threatened, we will certainly use all the means at our disposal to protect Russia and our people.”

“This is not a bluff,” he said.

What would “tactical” nuclear strikes look like?

Nuclear weapons are generally classified as either strategic or tactical, with the former deployed to win a war and the latter to win a battle.

According to the British security think tank RUSI, Russia’s tactical arsenal is limited in range to around 500km – compared with a 5,000km strategic nuclear missile.

Tactical weapons are also lower in explosive yield, such as the 10-kiloton SSC-8. They still wield immense destructive power. The atomic bomb the US dropped on Hiroshima had a yield of around 15kts.

A low-yield tactical nuclear missile, such as one carrying 1kt worth of explosives, would destroy the equivalent of a company of tanks.

If one were dropped on the Houses of Parliament in London, for example, it would also wipe out Westminster Abbey, Westminster Bridge and parts of Whitehall. And it would spew deadly radiation over the city.

A bigger missile such as the Iskander M could carry about 50kts, enough to take out an aircraft carrier group.

An intercontinental ballistic version, designed to travel thousands of kilometres, could carry around 500kts and would flatten a small city such as Oxford.

The Russian Tsar Bomba, the most powerful nuclear weapon ever created, had a yield of 50,000kts.

Read More

Russia has never used nuclear weapons in conflicts, so it is difficult to predict how such an attack might unfold.

Lawrence Freedman, a war studies expert at King’s College London, has said that “the potential targets for limited nuclear strikes [in Ukraine] are those already identified for conventional strikes – critical infrastructure more than cities”.

He also pointed out that Snake Island, which is uninhabited, could be bombed as a demonstration of Russia’s power to sow fear in Ukraine and the West.

Even a low-yield nuclear strike would cause immense destruction to a major population centre such as Birmingham or London. Nuclear weapons analysts say a bomb dropped on Washington, DC, would kill up to 300,000 people, not including those harmed by nuclear radiation in the wider area.

There are some concerns that the Russian leader may have lost his grip on reality and could resort to such a nightmarish step if he continues to be humiliated by the war in Ukraine.

In terms of logistics, Mr Putin has the power under Russian law to launch nuclear weapons in the event of an existential threat. He is said to always have at hand a “cheget”, or nuclear briefcase, which connects him to the command and control of Russia’s nuclear programme. But the cheget does not contain a nuclear “red button”; instead it transmits the order to the Russian General Staff, or central military command.

This central command can either send codes to weapons commanders or use a backup system that bypasses all chains of command to launch land-based nuclear weapons.

If Mr Putin opened his cheget and gave the order, one can only speculate on whether the Russian central command would follow it. There have been rumours that the Russian leader is facing fierce internal criticism for the failures in the invasion of Ukraine so far.

Perhaps an order to launch nuclear weapons on Ukraine or a Nato ally would be a step too far for his closest generals.

Western leaders have largely dismissed Mr Putin’s words as a bluff – despite his explicit insistence to the contrary.

Just a few days after the invasion, he put Russia’s nuclear deterrent on high alert. And Russian propaganda networks have also made repeated threats of nuclear annihilation against the West since the invasion began.

In perhaps the most alarming example, Russian state TV host Olga Skabeeva said Moscow should have “nuked” Britain on the day of Queen Elizabeth’s funeral.

However, nuclear analysts pointed out a subtle shift in Mr Putin’s address yesterday.

Andrey Baklitskiy, of the UN institute for disarmament research, noted that Mr Putin threatened nuclear war “if the territorial integrity of our country is threatened”.

Mr Baklitskiy said: “Putin adds ‘territorial integrity’ and [the] very abstract protection of people, independence and freedom. Coming from the person who has sole decision-making power on nuclear weapons this will have to be taken seriously.”

(© Telegraph Media Group Limited 2022)

Read More

Telegraph Media Group Limited [2022]