'World's most expensive vodka bottle' - made with 6.6lbs of gold - stolen from Danish bar
Danish police are investigating the theft of what is said to be the world's most expensive bottle of vodka.
The bottle of Russo-Baltique which was stolen from Cafe 33 bar in Copenhagen is priced at £960,000.
Police investigator Knud Hvass said it is too early to say whether the perpetrator had broken in or used a key.
Nothing else was stolen.
Denmark's TV2 said the bottle was made with 6.6lbs of gold and the equivalent amount of silver, with a diamond-encrusted cap.
Bar owner Brian Ingberg, whose bar has 1,200 vodka bottles, told Denmark's Ekstra Bladet tabloid that the bottle resembles a vintage car front.
Mr Ingberg said the bottle was uninsured and on loan from a Russian businessman.
Press Association