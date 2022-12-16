| 1.3°C Dublin

Close

World's largest freestanding cylindrical aquarium home to 1,500 fish bursts in Berlin

Rachel More and Maria Sheahan

An aquarium in Berlin that was home to around 1,500 exotic fish burst early on Friday, spilling 1 million litres of water and debris onto a major road in the busy Mitte district, emergency services said.

Around 100 emergency responders rushed to the scene, a leisure complex that houses a Radisson hotel, a museum, shops and restaurants as well as what the DomAquaree complex says is the world's largest freestanding cylindrical aquarium at 14 metres (46 ft) in height.

Most Watched

Privacy