Sunday 11 November 2018

World leaders gather to mark centenary of World War I Armistice

French President Emmanuel Macron, his wife Brigitte, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Lithuania's President Dalia Grybauskaite, King Felipe VI of Spain, Denmark's Prime Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker and other heads of states and governments arrive to attend a commemoration ceremony for Armistice Day REUTERS/Yves Herman
Netherland's Prime Minister Mark Rutte and Taoiseach Leo Varadkar leave the Elysee Palace in Parisfor the Arc de Triomphe prior to the start of commemorations marking the 100th anniversary of the 11 November 1918 armistice (Photo by JACQUES DEMARTHON / AFP)JACQUES DEMARTHON/AFP/Getty Images
French President Emmanuel Macron welcomes German Chancellor Angela Merkel at the Elysee Palace REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron welcome Morocco's King Mohammed VI and his son Crown Prince Moulay Hassan at the Elysee Palace REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (C) with his wife Emine Erdogan, Chairman of the African Union (AU) Moussa Faki Mahamat (2L), Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Christine Lagarde (L) and United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres (R) leave the Elysee Palace (Photo by JACQUES DEMARTHON / AFP)JACQUES DEMARTHON/AFP/Getty Images
Heads of states and governments arrive to attend a commemoration ceremony for Armistice Day, 100 years after the end of World War One REUTERS/Yves Herman
Commemorations are under way around the world to mark the moment 100 years ago when World War One finally ended.

France, the epicentre of the first global conflict, is hosting the main international commemoration, pressing home the point that the world must not stumble into war again, as it did so quickly and catastrophically with World War II.

More than 60 world leaders are scheduled to gather at precisely 11am, a century after the ceasefire.

The US and Russian presidents are being joined by an array of leaders whose geographical spread showed how the "war to end all wars" left few corners of the globe untouched.

Nothing is being left to chance in the seating of the world leaders at the Arc de Triomphe commemoration.

French President Emmanuel Macron will be seated between his wife and German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

Russian President Vladimir Putin will sit to the left of Brigitte Macron, while President Donald Trump and his wife will be next to Ms Merkel.

Among others facing them on Sunday will be the French prime minister, the president of France's legislative body, and Spanish King Felipe VI.

Rain is predicted for the event, but all the leaders will be beneath a canopy for the service.

