World leaders gather to mark centenary of World War I Armistice

Commemorations are under way around the world to mark the moment 100 years ago when World War One finally ended.

France, the epicentre of the first global conflict, is hosting the main international commemoration, pressing home the point that the world must not stumble into war again, as it did so quickly and catastrophically with World War II.

More than 60 world leaders are scheduled to gather at precisely 11am, a century after the ceasefire.

The US and Russian presidents are being joined by an array of leaders whose geographical spread showed how the "war to end all wars" left few corners of the globe untouched.

Nothing is being left to chance in the seating of the world leaders at the Arc de Triomphe commemoration.

French President Emmanuel Macron will be seated between his wife and German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

Russian President Vladimir Putin will sit to the left of Brigitte Macron, while President Donald Trump and his wife will be next to Ms Merkel.

Among others facing them on Sunday will be the French prime minister, the president of France's legislative body, and Spanish King Felipe VI.

Rain is predicted for the event, but all the leaders will be beneath a canopy for the service.

