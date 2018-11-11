News Europe

Sunday 11 November 2018

World leaders gather to mark 100 years since the end of World War One

French President Emmanuel Macron, his wife Brigitte, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Lithuania's President Dalia Grybauskaite, King Felipe VI of Spain, Denmark's Prime Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker and other heads of states and governments arrive to attend a commemoration ceremony for Armistice Day REUTERS/Yves Herman
French President Emmanuel Macron, his wife Brigitte, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Lithuania's President Dalia Grybauskaite, King Felipe VI of Spain, Denmark's Prime Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker and other heads of states and governments arrive to attend a commemoration ceremony for Armistice Day REUTERS/Yves Herman
Netherland's Prime Minister Mark Rutte and Taoiseach Leo Varadkar leave the Elysee Palace in Parisfor the Arc de Triomphe prior to the start of commemorations marking the 100th anniversary of the 11 November 1918 armistice (Photo by JACQUES DEMARTHON / AFP)JACQUES DEMARTHON/AFP/Getty Images
French President Emmanuel Macron welcomes German Chancellor Angela Merkel at the Elysee Palace REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron welcome Morocco's King Mohammed VI and his son Crown Prince Moulay Hassan at the Elysee Palace REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (C) with his wife Emine Erdogan, Chairman of the African Union (AU) Moussa Faki Mahamat (2L), Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Christine Lagarde (L) and United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres (R) leave the Elysee Palace (Photo by JACQUES DEMARTHON / AFP)JACQUES DEMARTHON/AFP/Getty Images
Heads of states and governments arrive to attend a commemoration ceremony for Armistice Day, 100 years after the end of World War One REUTERS/Yves Herman
Independent.ie Newsdesk

Independent.ie Newsdesk

US President Donald Trump has joined French President Emmanuel Macron and other world leaders to mark 100 years since the end of World War One.

More than 66 leaders gathered in Paris - a century after guns fell silent in a global war that killed millions.

President Trump was accompanied by First Lady Melania Trump at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at the base of the Arc de Triomphe.

The US president will also attend a leaders' lunch hosted by Mr Macron.

Afterwards, President Trump plans to visit and deliver Veterans Day remarks at the Suresnes American Cemetery and Memorial outside Paris - where more than 1,500 Americans who died during the war are buried.

Rain on Saturday forced the cancellation of President Trump's helicopter trip to a different American cemetery in France.

The world leaders walked side by side to commemorate the end of the war in a sombre, rain-soaked line as bells finished tolling.

Arriving a few minutes late, they missed the exact moment to commemorate the armistice that ended World War I.

Fighter jets passed overhead as the leaders walked to the Arc de Triomphe.

French President Emmanuel Macron was seated between his wife and German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

Russian President Vladimir Putin was seated to the left of Brigitte Macron, while President Donald Trump and his wife will be next to Ms Merkel.

Among others facing them on Sunday are the French prime minister, the president of France's legislative body, and Spanish King Felipe VI.

Press Association

Related Content

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Editors Choice

Also in World News