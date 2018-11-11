US President Donald Trump has joined French President Emmanuel Macron and other world leaders to mark 100 years since the end of World War One.

World leaders gather to mark 100 years since the end of World War One

More than 66 leaders gathered in Paris - a century after guns fell silent in a global war that killed millions.

President Trump was accompanied by First Lady Melania Trump at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at the base of the Arc de Triomphe.

The US president will also attend a leaders' lunch hosted by Mr Macron.

Afterwards, President Trump plans to visit and deliver Veterans Day remarks at the Suresnes American Cemetery and Memorial outside Paris - where more than 1,500 Americans who died during the war are buried.

Rain on Saturday forced the cancellation of President Trump's helicopter trip to a different American cemetery in France.

The world leaders walked side by side to commemorate the end of the war in a sombre, rain-soaked line as bells finished tolling.

Arriving a few minutes late, they missed the exact moment to commemorate the armistice that ended World War I.

Fighter jets passed overhead as the leaders walked to the Arc de Triomphe.

French President Emmanuel Macron was seated between his wife and German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

Russian President Vladimir Putin was seated to the left of Brigitte Macron, while President Donald Trump and his wife will be next to Ms Merkel.

Among others facing them on Sunday are the French prime minister, the president of France's legislative body, and Spanish King Felipe VI.

Press Association