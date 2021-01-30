Women’s group takes to streets in new pro-abortion protest

Poland has experienced a second wave of protests against the country’s almost total ban on abortion.

Led by a women’s rights group, Women’s Strike, people poured on to the streets of Warsaw, where they demonstrated in front of the court, and in other cities and towns.

In Warsaw the atmosphere was tense, and police detained three people who they said “had invaded the territory of the Constitutional Tribunal”. Women’s Strike insisted five people had been detained, including one of its leaders, Klementyna Suchanow.

Protesters insist women should have the right to make decisions about their own bodies. One banner in Rzeszow stated that an “abortion ban is discrimination against the poorest”, because poorer women will not be able to travel abroad for abortions, as Polish women who can afford to already do.

“I wanted to have more children, you killed this desire,” read a banner held by one woman among the demonstrators in Warsaw. Some women said that if they are denied the right to terminate pregnancies in cases of badly deformed fetuses, they would not try to have children at all.

Poland’s top human rights official denounced the further restriction of what was already one of the most restrictive abortion laws in Europe, calling it a tragedy for women.

“The state wants to further limit their rights, risk their lives, and condemn them to torture,” said Adam Bodnar, the human rights commissioner , whose role is independent from the Polish government. “This offensive is opposed by civil society.”

