Women in Ukraine at greater risk of unintended pregnancy

A new report revealed that every year, almost half of all pregnancies globally are unintended. Stock image

Women in Ukraine are facing a greater risk of unintended pregnancies due to a lack of access to contraception and an increased exposure to sexual violence, an international humanitarian agency has warned.

It comes as a new report released today has revealed that, every year, almost half of all pregnancies globally are unintended.

Research carried out for the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), the United Nations agency for maternal and reproductive health, has found that between 2015 and 2019 there were roughly 121 million unintended pregnancies each year.

An estimated quarter of women worldwide, based on available data, are not able to say no to sex and 40pc of women across 47 countries were not using any contraceptive methods to avoid getting pregnant.

Seeing the Unseen, the UNFPA’s state of the world population report for 2022, will be launched by the Irish Family Planning Association in Dublin this morning.

The UNFPA report said that humanitarian crises, including natural disasters, often caused women to “lose access to sexual and reproductive health services, including contraceptives, even as they face increased exposure to sexual violence”.

“The risk of rape is widely acknowledged to increase in emergency settings as protection mechanisms break down,” the report said.

Jacqueline Mahon, the principal adviser for International Development Finance at UNFPA, said many of the report’s findings would apply to women now fleeing war in Ukraine.

Ms Mahon, who is originally from Dublin but is now based in Washington, said the destruction of healthcare facilities in Ukraine posed a major risk to women and girls who may be pregnant or who may become pregnant.

“In the context of Ukraine, we need to scale up the humanitarian response. When we have so many people on the move, 10 million people displaced in Ukraine, over three million refugees who are predominantly women and girls, we need to respond to that,” Ms Mahon told the Irish Independent.

Ms Mahon said the UNFPA had been working on the ground in both Moldova and Ukraine since before the start of the war to improve reproductive healthcare locally.

Since the conflict, the UNFPA has brought “13 tonnes of desperately needed reproductive healthcare supplies” into the country, including kits with contraception and menstrual hygiene products.

The organisation is also working to bring two mobile health clinics into Ukraine, as well as a maternal health mobile clinic.

“We know that an estimated 80,000 pregnant women in Ukraine are going to deliver in the next three months. We know that 265,000 have been pregnant since the start of the conflict. (There have been reports of) the destruction of healthcare facilities, reports of women delivering underground, reported cases of rape. Reproductive health is an essential part of the humanitarian response,” Ms Mahon said.

The report also found that countries where there was better gender equality had less cases of unintended pregnancy. Unintended pregnancy was found to be linked to worse physical and mental health.

It found almost 10pc of women worldwide were not able to make their own decisions about contraception.