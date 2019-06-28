A mother and daughter have been arrested in Spain after they complained to police of a fraud by the daughter's boyfriend who had promised to kill a man for them, harvest the organs and share €60,000 from the sale.

Women held in bizarre fake plot to kill man and sell his organs

The women made a down-payment for the supposed "hit" in March after claiming the mother's ex-partner had swindled the family.

The boyfriend said he was an agent with Spain's National Intelligence Centre and would recoup the money by having the man captured, killed and stripped of his organs.

The women signed a contract with the fake spy, agreeing to the plan and paying him €7,000 for expenses.

But months passed and the assassination failed to take place, so the two women went to a police station in central Madrid to report being victims of a fraud, and showed the police the contract they had signed on March 11.

The document, complete with a forged stamp of the CNI logo, uses technical language to describe the operation meant to culminate in the sale of seven of the victim's organs.

The whole operation was to proceed under the "protocol EP-241-W2 of the United Nations", with the victim tried in an "anti-terrorism court".

Police said in a statement the officers arrested the two women and then "set about tracing and detaining the male suspect".

The supposed victim of the murder plot was later found "in perfect health".

The three suspects were set to appear before a judge yesterday. The women, aged 52 and 20, according to the EFE news agency, could be charged with intention to commit murder, while the 29-year-old fake spy is likely to be accused of various kinds of fraud.

In a raid on the male suspect's home, police found a CV in which he claimed to be a crack marksman who could speak 22 languages, including Latin and Hawaiian.

The man, who said he worked for Mossad and the CIA, claimed on a false service record to have taken out 1,897 "objectives", while capturing another 524 in 352 completed missions in 104 countries. (© Daily Telegraph, London)

