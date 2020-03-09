Women candidates hit by wave of sexist abuse

Paris' Anne Hidalgo prepares placards with supporters at her campaign headquarters before taking part in an International Women's Day march, a week ahead of the first round of the mayoral elections in France. Photo: Getty Images

Female candidates in France's local elections this month say they have been bombarded with sexist insults during the campaign.

An unprecedented number of women are running in the elections, with the most senior role, mayor of Paris, appearing certain to be won by a woman. About 40pc of local councillors and MPs are women.

But nearly half of women in politics have had to put up with abusive comments from men while campaigning or in office, according to a survey of 300 female councillors and mayors.

Among remarks reported are: "A woman's place is in the kitchen", "She got the job because she slept with the party leader", "Have you glammed up for me, darling?" and even: "I'll take you into the woods and show you what a man is."

Valerie Pecresse, the president of the Paris region, whose opponents dubbed her "the blonde" when she began in politics, said male politicians often made disparaging comments about women's bodies.

"I've hardly ever heard a male politician attacked for his physique, but I can tell you they're not all exactly pin-ups," said Ms Pecresse (52), a former budget minister.

The first round of local elections will take place next Sunday.

