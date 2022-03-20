Women can head church departments as Pope Francis lays out landmark changes

Pope Francis greets nuns after the weekly general audience at the Vatican in January, 2022. Photo: Yara Nardi/Reuters

Pope Francis yesterday introduced a landmark change allowing any baptised lay Catholic, male or female, to head most departments as part of a new constitution for the Vatican’s central administration.

For centuries the departments have been headed by male clerics, usually cardinals or bishops.

The new 54-page constitution, called Praedicate Evangelium (Preach the Gospel), took more than nine years to complete. It was released on the ninth anniversary of Francis’s installation as pope in 2013 and will take effect on June 5, replacing one issued in 1988 by Pope John Paul II.

Its preamble states: “The pope, bishops and other ordained ministers are not the only evangelisers in the Church.” It adds that lay men and women “should have roles of government and responsibility” in the Curia.

The principles section of the constitution says “any member of the faithful can head a dicastery (Curia department) or organism” if the pope decides they are qualified and appoints them.

The 1988 constitution said departments, with a few exceptions, were to be headed by a cardinal or bishop.

The new constitution makes no distinction between lay men and lay women, although appointing a lay person depended on the “particular competence, power of government and function” of the department.

Departments are allowed to have their own internal constitutions but at least two of them — the department for bishops and the department for clergy — will continue to be headed by men because only men can be priests in the Catholic Church.