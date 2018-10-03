Woman wins Nobel physics prize for the first time in 55 years

The Nobel Prize for Physics has been awarded to a woman for the first time in 55 years, days after a scientist was suspended for claiming the discipline was "built by men".

Prof Donna Strickland was one of three who will share the prize, the first female to achieve the accolade since Maria Goeppert-Mayer in 1963 and only the third woman in history, the first being Marie Curie.

"We need to celebrate women physicists because we're out there and hopefully, in time, it'll start to move forward at a faster rate," she said to the Nobel press conference. "I'm honoured to be one of those women."

The announcement that a woman had been awarded the prize for physics comes a day after Italian scientist Prof Alessandro Strumia was suspended by Cern, the European organisation for nuclear research, for saying that "physics was invented and built by men".

Cern said it was reassessing its relationship with the researcher and removed his slides from its website. In his presentation in Genoa on Friday, Prof Strumia said male rather than female scientists were suffering from discrimination that was based on ideology rather than merit.

Commenting on the announcement, Jim Al-Khalili, the president of the British Science Association, said: "It is quite shocking to know that she is only the third woman to win a physics Nobel ever. It is also quite delicious that this comes just a few days after certain controversial and misogynistic comments were made at a conference at Cern about women in physics."

Prof Strickland was honoured alongside Dr Gerard Mourou, of France, for their work in creating short and intense laser pulses, which are used in laser eye surgery to restore vision for millions of people.

The prize was also awarded to Prof Arthur Ashkin, for his invention of "optical tweezers" that grab particles, atoms, viruses and other living cells with their laser-beam fingers.

At 96, Prof Ashkin is the oldest person ever to win a Nobel and will share the prize of about nine million Swedish krona (€865,000) with Prof Strickland and Dr Mourou.

Prof Ashkin told the Nobel committee that he may not be able to give any interviews because "he is very busy with his latest paper".

Irish Independent