Woman whose son (10) was found dead in a suitcase charged with his murder

French authorities on Sunday charged a woman with murder after her 10-year-old son was found dead in a suitcase last week.

In a statement Meaux public prosecutor Laureline Peyrefitte said that the 33-year-old woman “did not explain the facts” and was “evasive” about her actions after the death of her son, reported News.in-24, quoting the press release.

She has been charged with voluntary manslaughter of a child under 15, the public prosecutor added.

Authorities said that post-mortem report showed that the child was “killed with a bladed weapon, like a knife” and had “received multiple fatal blows to the neck and chest.”

The boy’s body was found on Thursday in a wheeled suitcase 100 meters away from the family’s home in Seine-et-Marne.

Investigators believe that the boy had been killed on Wednesday.

Authorities started investigating the case on Wednesday after the child’s father called the police when he came home and found the woman and their son missing, reported 24 News Recorder.

Prosecutors said that the child’s body had been stuffed into a suitcase which the woman allegedly tried to dispose off at a nearby dumpster.

She then returned to the house to clean but investigators later found blood stains in the house.

She allegedly also threw away the cleaning tools in a neighbour’s rubbish bin.

She was arrested on Friday from her sister’s house 30 kilometres from her home.

Investigators said they also found a bloodied knife in her possession.