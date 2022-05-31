Woman who drove from Meath to Ukraine to save granny is going back – with convoy of 40 jeeps

Eugene and Luba Healy in their camper van which they drove across Europe to rescue Luba's mother and grandmother. Photo: Seamus Farrelly

A Meath businesswoman who drove across Europe to rescue her mother and grandmother from Ukraine has embarked on another daring mission – to take a convoy of up to 40 jeeps filled with humanitarian aid to her native war-torn country.

Having just settled her 99-year-old grandmother and 70-year-old mother into their new home, Luba Healy has decided to fundraise €30,000 for jeeps after seeing images of injured civilians dragging themselves across fields due to the lack of transport.

Ms Healy and her husband Eugene, who is managing director of Trimfold Envelopes Ireland, have teamed up with Mick Hughes of the Stockhouse in Trim to raise money for old but roadworthy 4x4s to deliver aid to Ukraine in August.

The crew are also looking for volunteer motorists to drive the aid-laden vehicles to the Polish border, after which the team aim to get a flight home.

Ms Healy made headlines in recent weeks after she set off with her husband, her son Francis and family friend Diarmuid on a 6,000km round trip to bring her 99-year-old grandmother Galina and 70- year-old mother Nina home to safety. They also brought a number of neighbours with them.

"When I went to the border the last time and met with the driver of the minibus who brought my nan and mam to me, he showed me pictures of the chaos in Ukraine," she said.

"His own minibus that he was driving had been shelled and you could see the holes in it. But he also showed me footage of wounded civilians dragging themselves across the fields because there were no vehicles to transport them across the rough terrain to safety.

"Many roads have been destroyed completely and standard cars wouldn't be able to travel across fields and ploughed infrastructure, so that's why the 4x4s are needed.

"At that time, we brought a whole pallet of dog and cat food because of all the pets that were now homeless and some owners couldn't keep them anymore simply because they hadn't even enough food for themselves.

Expand Close Luba Healy reunites with her grandmother. Photo: Louise Walsh / Facebook

Whatsapp Luba Healy reunites with her grandmother. Photo: Louise Walsh

"I had so much pain in my soul for the last few months, but it's getting better now that I have my family with me. But sometimes, I still don't sleep.

"The other night, I sat up all night watching a film just to take my mind away from thinking about the war.

"I'm lucky. Not everyone has the opportunity to get out. Everyone I brought home has accommodation and most have jobs so it's just my nan and mam with us. Mam is doing great but Nan is just not herself at the minute and stays in bed a lot.

"She hates the fact that I have to carry her upstairs to the bath but I tell her that she carried me as a child so it is my turn now to help my family.

"I came here to Ireland 22 years ago with big dreams. I put my head down and worked three jobs to better my life, a life that became more than a dream come true when I met my husband Eugene and had my beautiful children

"Who am I? I'm just like everyone else. A girl with big dreams. But I think this is my opportunity to leave my mark behind and know I did something good in this life."

Local businessman Mick Hughes has rowed in behind the Healys on the venture and says already the community is coming up trumps.

"Everyone wants to help but are unsure how, so here's their chance to be a volunteer, be a driver or just give a donation of any size and help us get as big a convoy out there from our town of Trim,” he said.

"We are aiming at 40, we will settle at 20 4x4s. We hope for older jeeps, each costing about €6,000 which can be maintained by mechanics on this epic journey and packed with as much aid as we can transport."

The group is hoping to set up a charity page where people can donate in the coming days.