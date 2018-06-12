Woman sues man cleared of raping her in Scotland

A CIVIL case against a man cleared of rape has begun after his alleged victim raised a legal action seeking damages.

Stephen Coxen, 23, from Bury in Lancashire, is being sued by a woman who accuses him of raping her in St Andrews, Fife, in 2013.

Coxen denied the charges and in November 2015 a jury found the case against him not proven, which in Scotland is an acquittal. His alleged victim has launched a civil action which is being heard at the Personal Injury Court in Edinburgh.

The woman, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, began giving evidence on Tuesday. The court heard she had been drinking alcohol on a night out during Freshers Week in St Andrews in 2013, but her memory was blank for parts of the evening.

She told the court how she recalled being at her front door with a man she did not recognise and panicked. The court heard she struggled to open the door and dropped the keys. She said he then picked them up and led them inside.

The court heard she then "came round" with the stranger on top of her having intercourse. The case, understood to be the first of its kind in Scotland, continues.

Online Editors