Woman killed with her children as she fled along Ukraine ‘safe’ corridor was IT worker who was caring for her sick mother

Picture of Tatyana Perebeynos and her son and daughter dead in the street, along with a male friend, has caused revulsion around the world
A mother killed in a ‘humanitarian corridor’ alongside her two children has been identified as Tatyana Perebeynos, an IT worker who was unable to flee sooner because she was caring for her sick mother.
Photographs depicting the family of three, and a male friend, sprawled dead on the roadside in Irpin, near Kyiv, caused revulsion around the world.
A man who drove through the gates of the Russian embassy in Dublin on Monday handed out copies of one of the pictures, saying the Russian ambassador to Ireland should travel along such a route and calling for his expulsion.
Laden with backpacks carrying their treasured possessions, the family were fleeing along a civilian route which the family believed to be safe when they were struck by a mortar.
Russian forces advancing on Kyiv broke a ceasefire agreement to fire shells on a damaged bridge over the Irpin River being used by evacuees.
Mikita Mikado, originally from Belarus, the chief executive of a California-based IT company, identified Ms Perebeynos.
"Tatyana was in charge of finances at SE Ranking, a local start-up," he wrote on Instagram. "I was one of the investors in that start-up.
"Unfortunately, her family had not been able to leave Irpin earlier because of her sick mother."
Mr Mikado urged his followers to donate to a Ukrainian charity and support Russians protesting against the war.
A reporter from The New York Times described how civilians had to cross an exposed street on the Kyiv side of the bridge to flee the capital.
Families formed small groups to run together, as soldiers darted out to pick up younger children or luggage.
The newspaper said the first mortar shells fell 100 yards from the bridge, before a series of "thunderous blasts" hit a section of street where people were fleeing.
One shell killed Ms Perebeynos, her teenage son and daughter, thought to be around eight, instantly. Soldiers rushed to help their male friend, who was unconscious, but he later died.