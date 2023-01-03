| 8.8°C Dublin

Woman dies as warm weather in Alps leaves skiers dicing with danger

Skiers have been warned of treacherous conditions in parts of the Alps. Stock image Expand

Skiers have been warned of treacherous conditions in parts of the Alps. Stock image

Jorg Luyken

A woman died and two skiers had to be airlifted to hospital after separate crashes on a ski slope in Austria, as authorities gave warnings of treacherous conditions.

The woman, a 28-year-old from the Netherlands, lost control of her skis and slid hundreds of feet down an icy slope at the Hintertux resort in the Tyrol region. Authorities said she broke through a snow fence at a turn and fell on to rough terrain below the piste, where she hit a tree. She died at the scene.

