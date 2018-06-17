Woman 'crying Allahu Akbar' injures two people with box cutter at France supermarket
A woman crying Allahu akbar, God is great in Arabic, has injured two people with a box cutter at a supermarket in southern France, French media said.
Europe 1 radio quoted the prosecutor of Toulon as saying that a customer in the store in La Seyne-sur-Mer was injured in the chest in the Sunday morning attack and taken to hospital.
A woman at the market's cash register was injured too, but less seriously.
The radio station reported that Toulon prosecutor Bernard Marchal said the attacker has been detained.
More to follow...
Online Editors