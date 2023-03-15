| 5.3°C Dublin

Close

Woman claiming to be Madeleine McCann ‘didn’t exist’ before the age of five

Julia Wandelt (21) attracted worldwide attention when she shared a series of videos online claiming to be the young British girl who disappeared from Praia da Luz in 2007.

Julia Wendell believes she is Madeleine McCann Expand

Close

Julia Wendell believes she is Madeleine McCann

Julia Wendell believes she is Madeleine McCann

Julia Wendell believes she is Madeleine McCann

Neasa Cumiskey

A woman who believes she may be Madeleine McCann “didn’t exist” until she was five years old, according to private investigator and medium Dr Fia Johansson.

Julia Wandelt (21), who also goes by Julia Faustyna or Julia Wendell, attracted worldwide attention when she shared a series of videos online claiming to be the young British girl who disappeared from Praia da Luz in 2007.

Most Watched

Privacy