Woman and child stabbed to death at German subway station

Firefighters treat an injured person at a subway station in Hamburg, Germany, Thursday, April 12, 2018. Police say a woman and her child have died after being stabbed by her ex-husband at a subway station in central Hamburg. The knife attack happened Thursday morning at the Jungfernstieg station in GermanyÕs second-biggest city. (Tnn/dpa via AP)
Independent.ie Newsdesk

A woman and her child have died after being stabbed by her ex-husband at a busy subway station in central Hamburg, police said.

The knife attack happened on Thursday morning at the Jungfernstieg station in Germany's second-biggest city.

Parts of the train lines were temporarily shut down as police responded.

The assailant, who was the child's father, was arrested, police said.

None of those involved were identified and it was not clear what triggered the attack.

