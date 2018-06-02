A 73-year-old woman found dead at a property in Barnsley has been named as Jill Hibberd.

Woman (73) found dead in living of house died 'as a result of multiple stab wounds'

In a statement, South Yorkshire Police said Ms Hibberd's body was found in the living room of a house on Roy Kilner Road in Wombwell, Barnsley, on Thursday morning.

A post-mortem concluded she died "as a result of multiple stab wounds". The force also said on Saturday a 40-year-old man, from Barnsley, had been arrested on suspicion of murder and was in police custody.

Detective Chief Inspector Jude Ashmore said: "Our thoughts are with Jill's friends at this sad time. "Detectives continue to work tirelessly to build a picture of Jill's background and determine the events that led to her death, which was reported to us on Thursday."

Police do not believe Ms Hibberd had any immediate family, but friends have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers. Officers are also looking for a red Audi TT, registration YM17 SYJ, which was taken from the driveway of the property around 9pm on Wednesday.

