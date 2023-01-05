Wolves in EU sights after Von der Leyen’s pony killed

A wolf has a bounty on its head after killing Ursula von der Leyen’s prized pony in a case that could have dire implications for Europe’s resurgent predators.

As the net tightens around the culprit animal in Germany, it is understood the president of the European Commission now has all Europe’s wolves in her sights. Mrs von der Leyen’s commission is considering weakening EU protections for the animal after the death of Dolly, her 30-year-old pony.

She was already under pressure from farmers and her fellow CDU politicians in Germany to make it easier to kill troublesome wolves. But Dolly’s demise at the former German defence minister’s home in Lower Saxony looks like it could be the final straw.

Ms von der Leyen, a keen horse rider and mother-of-seven, said her family was “horribly distressed” by the loss of the pony on September 1 last year.

The culprit was identified through DNA evidence as a wolf that has been linked to 12 other killings.

Officials in Hanover issued a permit for the animal to be shot, which is legal under EU rules in certain circumstances. This expires on January 31.

The European Commission was forced to deny that Mrs von der Leyen had intervened to take revenge for the death of Dolly. It later emerged the permit had been applied for before her pony was killed.

The number of wolves in Europe has now reached 21,500 – up from 16,000 in 2016. The population is growing by 36pc every year, according to the European People’s Party, which campaigns for the protections to be relaxed.

The commission had previously insisted that existing provisions in the EU habitats directive were sufficient to counter the threat of the wolf, but farmers remained unconvinced.

In the weeks following Dolly’s death, Mrs von der Leyen ordered officials to carry out more in-depth analysis into the dangers posed by wolves after reports of increased attacks on livestock.

Campaigners now fear the end of what they call one of the few success stories of nature conservation in Europe. (© Telegraph Media Group Ltd 2023)