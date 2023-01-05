| 10.5°C Dublin

Wolves in EU sights after Von der Leyen’s pony killed

James Crisp

A wolf has a bounty on its head after killing Ursula von der Leyen’s prized pony in a case that could have dire implications for Europe’s resurgent predators.

As the net tightens around the culprit animal in Germany, it is understood the president of the European Commission now has all  Europe’s wolves in her sights. Mrs von der Leyen’s commission is considering weakening EU protections for the animal after the death of Dolly, her 30-year-old pony.

