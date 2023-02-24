Witnessing a year of total terror for the children caught in Ukraine crossfire

Since the war began, in my role as Unicef’s global spokesperson I spent two months in Ukraine witnessing the horrors of war.

Months later the silence is still with me. Sitting in a bunker in eastern Ukraine. Children everywhere. Motionless in the dark, stony silence. A silence that screams for your attention.

I’ve worked for Unicef across the world for over 20 years and I’d never seen so many kids so silent. Not a word. Just searching for answers on their parents’ faces, as if asking: ‘Mum, are you kidding me? Not this. Not again.’

I first arrived in Ukraine shortly after the war started last February. It feels a long time ago, yet the sorrow is still vivid.

The enormity of it. The confusion of a mass exodus. I was at train stations and hospitals and it was tens of thousands of people. Constantly. It was winter and it was freezing. People were just standing around. Numb.

It felt so unnatural. All this? Because of a needless war? As a Unicef spokesperson I was there to support our emergency response and the first thing that struck me, among the blaring sirens, were the mums and their bravery.

Everyone was scared. Of course. But they did everything to not show their children they were cracking. Every now and then you’d see a glimpse. A look in the face.

I’d ask them: “How do you hide the danger of the bombs and the need to take shelter in a bunker?” They’d say: “Oh we play a game. When we hear this sound, let’s race downstairs.” As a parent I’d see what they were going through and I’d think, how long can you go on for?

For Unicef teams, it quickly became clear that every area we work on – from health to water, child protection to education – was at stake. This was a massive attack and a threat to millions of children.

Initially the approach was to just get supplies in. Blankets, generators, hospital equipment. Unicef logistics are a giant machine and when emergencies strike the scale is massive.

However, sometimes, it is also get in, drop, go. Be quick and nimble. The priority was simply to keep pushing, everywhere.

My Ukrainian colleagues were extraordinary. They worked around the clock; 16-20 hour days while at the same time trying to check on family members under bombardment. They endured stress I couldn’t fathom. They had children at risk and were relocating parents and grandparents and yet, they pushed on.

Soon, I saw this spirit was not only a Unicef thing. It was a Ukrainian thing. The collective energy was utterly inspiring. Kindness and solidarity everywhere.

Small acts. Cooking hot broth for others trapped in 30km border traffic jams, strangers giving spare rooms to fleeing families, those with money buying essentials for those without. You kept seeing it.

I visited Ukraine four times last year, staying over two months, and each time the emotions were raw. Uncertainty about the future, fatigue with the stress, and anger at why it was all happening.

Spread across everything was a vast sadness. An aching at its pointlessness. A revulsion at the endless, brutal attacks and child rights violations.

To be honest, I didn’t allow myself to fully feel that sadness very often. Somehow it didn’t feel right – as if I was taking it from others. I was there with Unicef. This is what we do. We are on mission.

Sure, I was there to help, but I knew I’d soon be back with my family. Away from war. A luxury that was obscene for those around me. Even still, there was a day when I remember feeling the war had won.

There were too many families in pain. Too many children in trauma. I was low. I finished my interviews – from the bunker of a maternity hospital – and went outside into a bitter cold. Slouched down, almost on my haunches, an old woman approached and put her hand on my shoulder.

I had a big jacket on and couldn’t feel her hand. But for some reason I sensed her. She obviously thought I was Ukrainian. Maybe I was off to war. Or worse. She was just telling me, we would be OK… Together, we will get through this.

I was last there in September and while the fighting continued in the east, Kyiv was starting to feel more like a normal city. The streets busier, the summer warm, and people even coming back.

Sadly, since then, attacks on civilian areas and infrastructure have only escalated. This new wave of violence has made me think about the fathers. In the first days, I watched so many fathers say farewell to their kids. Forced, dark sights you should not be seeing.

However, in September there was a sense from dads and their kids that they were all going to come back. Life would normalise. Children would be safe again. Dads and their little ones would soon be playing in the streets. Tragically, that hasn’t lasted. The attacks keep coming. An ever-present danger to the children of Ukraine.

So, as I travel back this week to mark the one-year point, I can’t help but cast my mind back, to the first days of war, and think of the freezing cold. The repressed tears of the mums. The silence of the children. And ask myself, why are we all still here?