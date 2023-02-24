| 8.7°C Dublin

Witnessing a year of total terror for the children caught in Ukraine crossfire

James Elder

Natalia Kortyak (41), embraces her children Herman (10), Valery (17), and Angelina (14), in a Lviv refugee shelter. Photo: Sean Gallup/Getty Images Expand
James Elder has seen horror of war first-hand Expand

Since the war began, in my role as Unicef’s global spokesperson I spent two months in Ukraine witnessing the horrors of war.

Months later the silence is still with me. Sitting in a bunker in eastern Ukraine. Children everywhere. Motionless in the dark, stony silence. A silence that screams for your attention.

