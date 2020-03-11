Witnesses in MH17 trial 'fear for their lives' and 'need protection'

Witnesses testifying in the trial of four men accused of shooting down Malaysian Airlines flight MH17 needed "extraordinary" levels of protection due to fears that Russia wants to silence them, prosecutors have said.

Thijs Berger, a prosecution lawyer, told judges at Amsterdam's Schiphol Judicial Centre yesterday that several witnesses had requested anonymity and "feared for their lives" if their identities became known.

"There are strong indications that the Russian government is very keen to thwart this investigation and that it is not averse to deploying the Russian security services to this end," he said.

"They have been accused of multiple murders in recent years committed in various European countries."

He appeared to be referring to the GRU, the military intelligence agency that the UK government believed carried out the chemical attack in Salisbury in 2018 on Sergei Skripal, the former spy.

Dutch authorities said they had recovered a laptop used to hack Malaysian police investigating the plane crash when they arrested four GRU suspects in The Hague in 2018.

Prosecutors said those in need of special protection included a Russian who claimed to have been at the launch site from which the missile that destroyed the plane was fired.

He said those there were "initially pleased, because they were told a military transport plane had been shot down. However, when the first people returned from the crash site, they said it was a civilian aircraft".

Flight MH17 was en route from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur when it came down over Ukraine on July 17, 2014, killing everyone on board.

Irish Independent