French police are appealing for victims and witnesses to come forward to aid their probe into Jeffrey Epstein and anyone else involved in the disgraced financier's alleged sexual exploitation of women and girls.

French police are appealing for victims and witnesses to come forward to aid their probe into Jeffrey Epstein and anyone else involved in the disgraced financier's alleged sexual exploitation of women and girls.

Witnesses and victims in Epstein probe encouraged to help police

Police say they have already interviewed three people who identified themselves as victims.

Its Twitter appeal yesterday provided both a phone number and an Interior Ministry email address for victims and witnesses to use.

It said police specialists had been mobilised for the French investigation, which opened on August 23.

Police are investigating the alleged rape of minors and other possible charges linked to the Epstein case.

Epstein, who killed himself, rubbed shoulders with the elite and politically powerful and maintained an apartment at a luxury Paris address near the Arc de Triomphe.

Irish Independent