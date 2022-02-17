With solidarity, apathy and a few songs, Ukraine’s ‘Unity Day’ reflects a weary nation

Ukrainians woke up on not knowing if February 16, 2022, was to be a date that would live in infamy. Or maybe in unity. Or maybe it would mark just another day of the grinding geopolitical intrigue they have been enduring for months.

For most, the day – which some breathless commentators had all-but declared to be the date for Russian tanks to roll into Ukraine – felt just like an ordinary Wednesday.

“I have to go to work, that is all,” said Oleksander, a Kiev retail manager who declined to give his last name. “My wife has to work. And after, we will meet for coffee.”

Oleksander had heard of President Volodymyr Zelensky’s call for Ukrainians to take control of the date by turning it into “Unity Day”, hoisting flags and singing the national anthem in squares and sidewalks at 10am. He didn’t think he would have time. “It’s been busy lately.”

In Kiev’s hip Podil neighbourhood, the predictions about a looming war left Anastasia Kuznetsova nonplussed. “Everyone is talking about war and what will happen and blah blah blah. But for people who are working, it’s all the same. Just an ordinary day,” said the 24-year-old who was wearing headphones and working a vape pen.

Ms Kuznetsova has been keeping a nervous eye on the value of Ukraine’s currency, the hryvnia, as it has slipped against the dollar and other currencies. So far, her spending power hasn’t been eroded. She thinks the standoff continuing indefinitely is far more likely than a full-scale Russian attack, despite the wall-to-wall media hype.

“Some magazines and whatnot are saying war will happen, but what we see now is just people trying to scare another country,” she said. “But everything is calm here.”

Or was it? Maybe not as a calm as it looked, theorised Valera Klymenko, who was reading a nearby display on the history of the neighbourhood, one of Kiev’s oldest. The 60-year-old thinks his fellow Ukrainians are feeling the heat of the Russian threat despite the cool front they are putting on for each other and the world.

“People are scared on the inside,” he said.

Like many Ukrainians, Mr Klymenko was keeping up on developments. He knew the Russians had announced troops were being pulled back from the border, but Nato had yet to confirm any meaningful drawdown. Targeted cyber strikes against Ukrainian businesses and agencies were still under way. He saw predictions that the fighting would begin in the early morning hours. Asked if he was able to sleep the night before “Invasion Day”, Mr Klymenko said: “Of course.”

As 10am approached, there were few signs of a mass show of patriotism.

Maidan Square, the central Kiev plaza that was the birthplace of mass protests in 2014 that toppled Ukraine’s last pro-Russian government, had been draped with a huge Ukrainian flag. But the space was empty except for one group near the subway entrance gathered around a portable speaker. Someone passed out handmade posters that read “Ukraine is United” and “Unity Equals Love”. By the time the first strains of the national anthem began to play, some 100 people had gathered. They sang in the cold as journalists looked on and two drones buzzed overhead. One car sounded a note of drive-by solidarity.

Anastacia Kuleba (27) said she heeded Mr Zelenksy’s call to form patriotic “flash mobs” because she wanted Russia to know that Ukrainians would not be cowed.

“Ukrainians are united,” said Ms Kuleba, who was forced to flee the eastern city of Donetsk in 2014, the area now controlled by Moscow-backed separatists in Ukraine’s war-battered Donbas region in the east. She has since lived in many parts of the country, but never again in her eastern home. “My story is Ukraine’s story.”

She did not think a battle was likely any time soon, based on her experience with a near-surprise attack by Russian-backed forces eight years ago. “There is not all this talking,” Ms Kuleba said. “It begins in silence.”

The scene was repeated at spots around the country, usually in demonstrations organised by government agencies. Employees of the Ministry of Youth and Sports unrolled a 220-yard Ukrainian flag around the track of the Olimpiysky National Sports Complex.

Schools called assemblies for students to sing the anthem while holding blue and yellow balloons – the colours of Ukraine’s flag. In the far western city of Lviv, about two dozen staffers of a government office came outside to sing in traditional Ukrainian garb.

At Ukraine’s national parliament, small-business owners who have gathered for weeks to oppose potential changes to the country’s tax and retail laws, paused in their protests to join in the moment of unity yesterday.

Yes, the threat of war is a worry, said protester Yana Kuchery. But not even Russia is the main worry for Ukrainians struggling to recover from the pandemic, inflation, spiking electric bills and the prospect of higher taxes.

Ms Kuchery, who owns a Kiev coffee shop, said the US and European leaders have made it harder on Ukrainians by pulling out embassy staff and fanning fears of invasion. “If you want to support Ukraine, why leave?” she asked. “You should be standing with us here today on Unity Day.”