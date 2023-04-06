| 6.4°C Dublin

With Finland’s membership, Nato now has one of Europe’s most powerful armies

Its standing forces of around 19,000 can quickly grow to 280,000

Finland's President Sauli Niinisto and Nato secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg. Photo: Geert Vanden Wijngaert/AP

Finland&rsquo;s President Sauli Niinisto and Nato secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg. Photo: Geert Vanden Wijngaert/AP

Finland’s President Sauli Niinisto and Nato secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg. Photo: Geert Vanden Wijngaert/AP

Finland’s President Sauli Niinisto and Nato secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg. Photo: Geert Vanden Wijngaert/AP

Matthew Day

Finland formally became the 31st member of Nato this week, ending decades of non-alignment to join the military alliance in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The country has spent decades building and maintaining a fighting force to guard its 1,300km frontier with Russia and deter any invasion.

