With Finland’s membership, Nato now has one of Europe’s most powerful armies

Finland formally became the 31st member of Nato this week, ending decades of non-alignment to join the military alliance in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The country has spent decades building and maintaining a fighting force to guard its 1,300km frontier with Russia and deter any invasion.

With hundreds of tanks, dozens of aircraft and the ability to call on large numbers of reservists, the Finnish military has long been one of the most powerful in Europe.

The legacy of the Winter War still casts a shadow over Finland. The conflict, also known as the First Finnish-Soviet War, saw Finland’s armed forces inflict monumental casualties on a vast invading Red Army during the bitter winter of 1939-40.

The war, which resulted in territorial losses for Finland, taught the Finns the need for an army capable of deterring Russia from ever invading again. Attack Finland, the logic goes, and its armed forces will, just like they did in the Winter War, savage you.

This is why Finland has built its forces on defence. Following the collapse of the Soviet Union and the end of the Cold War, the country did not, as many others did, pivot to a small mobile army suited for expeditionary warfare. It preferred to maintain a large, defensively orientated force.

“Finland’s defence policy has been very conservative in the sense that, unlike other European states, it has never tried to trim its forces so they can undertake international crisis management operations,” said Tuomas Iso-Markku, a senior researcher at the Finnish Institute of International Affairs.

“The main focus is always on defending Finland. So in that sense, it’s definitely true that Finland is quite different from most European states.”

Finland kept conscription. Under the Finnish constitution, every male citizen aged 18-60 is liable for call-up, and each year 22,000 men join the army. This means the standing army of around 19,000 can quickly grow to 280,000.

Conscription also remains popular in Finland; built on a broad societal understanding of the need to maintain national defence. ​

In line with the defensive posture, Finland has invested heavily in big guns, giving it one of the strongest artillery forces in Europe.

It now has some 1,500 weapons, including 700 howitzers and cannons, and 100 heavy and light rocket launchers. It also has a tank force of around 650 armoured vehicles, including 200 German Leopard 2 main battle tanks, putting it on a par with any army in Europe.

Reacting to the Ukraine war, Finland has boosted its defence budget. This year the country is due to spend 1.9pc of its GDP on defence, while two years ago it spent 1.3. The increased spending has allowed it to buy F-35 fighter aircraft from the US, to complement the country’s already bristling, and high-tech, air defences. And the Finnish air force will help defend Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia.

Encompassing a vulnerable and narrow peninsula of Nato territory bordered to the west, for the most part, by Russia or its ally Belarus, the three Baltic states have long been a source of worry for Nato planners.

But Finnish membership will help ease these concerns. The alliance’s reach now extends north and east of the Baltic states, changing the security landscape of eastern Europe.

Finnish membership also enhances Nato's presence in the Baltic Sea, and, crucially, now means the entrance to the Gulf of Finland, which is just 70km across, is dominated by alliance states, with Estonia to the south and Finland to the north.