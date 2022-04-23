With exhausted troops facing steely opponents, Putin’s gamble on the Donbas could backfire

For Russia to gain “full control over the Donbas and southern Ukraine”, Vladimir Putin will need to reorganise his forces, fast.

It is a bold ambition. But where will the troops come from?

Russian forces were defeated in the north of the country, along with Voznesensk and Mykolaiv in the south.

The mayor of Mykolaiv said this week his city was “over-motivated” to repel the invaders, in contrast to the low morale of Moscow’s troops. “Go home and live,” he told Russian soldiers trying to get his city to surrender, “or come here and die.”

Even if the nine battalion tactical groups fighting in Mariupol are released, their exhaustion will mean they will not be able to push north, to Zaporizhia, or west, to Mykolaiv and possibly Odesa, any time soon.

The logistic lines, stretched and harried by Ukrainian raiding parties, are in no shape to open an axis west as well as push into the Donbas.

Maybe the latest comments from Moscow about wanting to take all of southern Ukraine were designed to keep Ukrainian reinforcements fixed around what remains of Ukraine’s coast rather than redeploy to defend Kherson, Izyum and Donetsk.

For Russia to have any aspiration to control the south of the country it must first overcome the many shortcomings it displayed in the march on Kyiv.

In particular, the prospect of an amphibious landing to threaten Odesa is fanciful, especially given the loss last week of the warship Moskva, which would have provided essential defence against air attack.

The greater the stated war aims, the bigger the chances of failure unless Putin’s forces can operate as a coherent military force.

A Western official said in the renewed offensive in the Donbas Russian forces were continuing to operate in long convoys on single roads, making themselves vulnerable to attacks.

Moscow’s troops had shown “some improvement”, the official said, but were “not a force transformed”.

Any forces recovered from operations in the north of the country “are largely being fed piecemeal into this fight rather than being held back”.

“We still see the Russian Air Force restricted to operating over its own troops.

"It is still very concerned about Ukrainian air defence capability.”

Ukrainian forces have shown they are adept at launching raids deep behind Russian lines.

That will stymy any plans Russia has to push west.

Could the bridge to Crimea be next?

The 2014 annexation of Crimea was hugely popular in Russia, where many viewed the ‘return’ of the Black Sea peninsula as righting a historic wrong.

But after the annexation Western sanctions were immediately levied on all transactions with the peninsula.

Russian state coffers were forced to pick up the bill.

Transporting goods from the Russian mainland became extremely expensive.

Moscow had to build a bridge.

In fact, it built two, side by side for almost 20km, at a cost of €3.2bn.

Combined, the bridges restrict entry to the Sea of Azov, the north-east portion of the Black Sea.

Ukrainian ports located therein are no longer accessible to big ships.

The Kerch Bridge, as the structure is known, has great symbolic value, but as a means of supplying Crimea after the annexation it is more than just a vanity project.

So why hasn’t Ukraine tried to destroy the bridge?

Ben Barry, of the International Institute for Strategic Studies, said: “Given the importance of Crimea both to Russian combat forces and as a logistic base, it is well protected by surface-to-air missiles.”

As such, the bridge would be a tough target to attack.

It may also be the case that with Crimean airspace well-protected by radar and surface-to-air missiles and other targets elsewhere demanding attention, the bridge is simply not a priority for Ukraine.

He suggested there may be another reason why the bridge is still standing.

“Politically, it might symbolise that Ukraine is not going to contest Crimea when it comes to peace negotiations.” (© Telegraph Media Group Ltd 2022)

