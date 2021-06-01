Wiretapping ‘not acceptable’, French president Macron declares after fresh US ‘spying’ claims

“There is no room for suspicion between” the United States and its European allies, French President Emmanuel Macron said

French President Emmanuel Macron declared wiretapping “is not acceptable between allies” and called on the United States for clarity after new claims emerged about National Security Agency efforts to spy on European leaders between 2012 and 2014.

Denmark’s public broadcaster reported at the weekend that the Danish foreign intelligence service had helped the NSA gain access to underwater internet cables, allowing officials to track calls, messages, chats and browsing histories of select targets in an operation code-named ­Dunhammer.

The NSA’s wiretapping of friendly foreign leaders, including German Chancellor Angela Merkel, was first revealed in documents leaked by former contractor Edward Snowden in 2013. According to the latest reports, the Danish agency also helped the NSA to monitor officials and high-­profile politicians in France, Norway and Sweden.

The practice, current and former US officials say, should not come as a surprise, as countries routinely spy on one another – even allies.

A spokeswoman for the US National Security Council declined to comment on Monday. A spokesman for the NSA also declined to comment.

“There is no room for suspicion between” the United States and its European allies, Mr Macron said on Monday, speaking after a Franco-­German video summit.

“We requested that our Danish and American partners provide all the information on these revelations and on these past facts. We are awaiting these answers.”

Ms Merkel said she “could only agree” with Mr Macron.

In 2013, the revelations shook relations between the US and Europe. “Trust needs to be rebuilt,” Ms Merkel said at the time. Intelligence-sharing among allies and partners continued.

James R Clapper Jr, who was director of US National Intelligence at the time, recalled the diplomatic tensions in the wake of the Snowden leak, which also included reports that the NSA had collected millions of digital communications in France and the phone calls of the Brazilian and ­Mexican presidents. “We had many uncomfortable and awkward meetings,” Mr Clapper said. “We had our usual venting sessions and went on with business. We acknowledged that nation states do things in their interest.”

In a 2014 speech, President Barack Obama vowed the US would not track the communications of “heads of state and government of our close friends and allies – unless there is a compelling national security purpose”.

Espionage can be a stabilising factor, intelligence experts say, reducing the chances of surprise.

“I think nations would be irresponsible if they didn’t conduct some sorts of spying operations, even on their supposed allies,” said Robert Deitz, a former NSA general counsel and a former adviser to former CIA director Michael V Hayden. “Even close allies that have enormous trust in each others’ governments reserve the right to spy on the citizens of those countries for their own national security.

“Even our European friends are known to spy on us from time to time.”

In 2015, German media reported that the German intelligence service had aided US agents with monitoring politicians, companies and others in several neighbouring countries, including France. (© The Washington Post)

