Winter is coming to Ukraine, with new challenges for both armies

Few militaries can operate at peak performance in the grip of an eastern winter.

Everything becomes more difficult — cleaning weapons, fixing vehicles, cooking food. Sleep is especially important. Comfort is often compromised by having rifles inside the sleeping bag, readily to hand and with no chance of fingers sticking to bare frozen metal.

Disciplined, trained and well-equipped armies survive to fight in such conditions. Others, including the Russian army camped out in Ukraine for eight months now, will fight to survive.

High morale is needed to withstand the temperature drop. Healthy and hot meals assume an even greater importance. And clothing must up to be the job, with well-fitting garments to trap layers of warm air.

Equipment also suffers as the air freezes. Oils and other essential lubricants thicken or freeze if not treated correctly. Batteries die sooner. Rubber seals can crack and split.

The temptation to run engines to provide warmth is great, but it makes noise and runs down precious fuel supplies. Sound travels further over frozen ground; the position can soon become obvious to the enemy. Any increased heat signature will be warmly gobbled up by thermal cameras watching from afar and attached to weapon systems.

Snow and mud make tank tracks more easily visible from above.

Great care has to be taken when launching an assault or setting up a defensive position to cover, or at least obfuscate, the route in. Failure to do so invites unwanted exploding visitors.

Ukrainians hope the international community will help them with the necessary kit to get through the cold months ahead. Non-lethal aid such as generators and medical equipment is to be supplied by a Germany-based international donor cell. UK minister Ben Wallace said Britain would send 25,000 sets of winter clothing.

Other Nato allies are also joining in. Canada has pledged winter gear worth $15m, including 500,000 jackets, trousers, boots and gloves.

Estonia has provided winter clothing for about 4,000 troops — and Tallinn’s defence minister said if each Nato country provided even half as much, Ukrainian forces would be able to see out the freezing winter months.

It is all a far cry from Russia’s position. State media has shown footage of Vladimir Putin (though some said it was a body double) inspecting new equipment for the troops and top-grade winter clothing.

But that does not seem to match the reality. Russian soldiers have grumbled on social media about personal protective gear consisting of paint-ball masks, children’s gloves and plastic ‘bullet-proof’ vests.

The challenges of winter are likely to be extremely tough for the inadequately equipped Russian forces. They will most likely hunker down and hope for warmer weather, rather than attempt offensive operations.

Putin will welcome the anticipated pause in military operations. But poorly supported Russian soldiers — with frozen trigger fingers, low morale and inadequate clothing — will not rejoice as the mercury drops.

Telegraph Media Group Limited [2022]