Monday 19 August 2019

Wildfires force 4,000 to be evacuated in Canary Islands

 

Flames and smoke from a forest fire are seen in the village of Ingenio, in Gran Canaria, Canary Islands. Pic: Reuters
Aritz Parra

Around 4,000 people were evacuated yesterday because of wildfires that, for the second time in a week, ravaged the countryside of one of Spain's Canary Islands.

The latest blaze broke out on Saturday afternoon near the town of Valleseco on Gran Canaria island.

By yesterday afternoon, the fire had taken two different directions, burning more than 4,200 acres as it continued advancing, the provincial government said.

The island was experiencing temperatures close to 40C, humidity levels below 30pc and strong winds, which provide what experts call the "perfect storm" for wildfires.

Irish Independent

