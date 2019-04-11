News Europe

WikiLeaks co-founder Julian Assange arrested in UK

Julian Assange (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Independent.ie Newsdesk

WikiLeaks co-founder Julian Assange has been arrested after seven years in Ecuador's embassy in London, UK police say.

Police say they were invited into the Ecuadorian embassy after its government withdrew asylum.

Assange has been taken into custody in central London.

"Julian Assange, 47, has today, Thursday 11 April, been arrested by officers from the Metropolitan Police Service (MPS) at the Embassy of Ecuador," police said.

