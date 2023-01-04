| 11.1°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Why the death of Benedict could make it easier for Pope Francis to resign

A Glasgow Celtic fan holds up the Irish flag with a picture of Pope Francis on it during the Old Firm derby match at Glasgow Rangers on Monday. Photo: Lee Smith/Action Images via Reuters Expand

Close

A Glasgow Celtic fan holds up the Irish flag with a picture of Pope Francis on it during the Old Firm derby match at Glasgow Rangers on Monday. Photo: Lee Smith/Action Images via Reuters

A Glasgow Celtic fan holds up the Irish flag with a picture of Pope Francis on it during the Old Firm derby match at Glasgow Rangers on Monday. Photo: Lee Smith/Action Images via Reuters

A Glasgow Celtic fan holds up the Irish flag with a picture of Pope Francis on it during the Old Firm derby match at Glasgow Rangers on Monday. Photo: Lee Smith/Action Images via Reuters

Philip Pullella

Six months ago, Pope Francis brushed off speculation he was about to resign due to health problems – but even if he had toyed with the idea, he faced one major obstacle: there was already another ex-pope in retirement.

The death on Saturday of Benedict, who in 2013 became the first pontiff in 600 years to step down instead of reigning for life, should make any decision to step down easier on Francis and the church, which has struggled enough with having “two popes”, let alone three – two retired and one reigning.

Most Watched

Privacy