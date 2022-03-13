Why the battle for Kyiv is crucial

Attempts by Russian forces to capture and occupy the Ukrainian capital Kyiv could play a crucial role in deciding the progress of the war.

As the conflict entered its third week, Russian forces continued to surround Kyiv in a pincer movement, facing strong Ukrainian resistance in outlying areas of the city. It is feared the Russians could launch an all-out assault within days, using artillery and other heavy weaponry as well as air strikes against civilian and military targets to “soften up” the defences, followed by an attempted entry of armour and troops into the city itself.

As the seat of Ukraine’s government, Kyiv has huge symbolic and psychological significance and is considered to have been the main target of the poorly executed Russian blitzkrieg launched from the north just over two weeks ago.

Analysts believe the aim was to carry out a speedy coup to topple Ukraine’s charismatic president Volodymyr Zelensky and install a puppet government loyal to Moscow.

With ill-trained, frightened conscripts among the troops deployed, there are indications Russia is finding it difficult to get sufficient battle-hardened personnel from its own regular army to attempt the daunting task of entering Kyiv.

It has been reported that elements of the Chechen National Guard, tough fighters loyal to the Chechen strongman Ramzan Kadyrov, and experienced troops from the secretive Wagner Group, a Kremlin-linked mercenary army, have been deployed near Kyiv to take part in the assault. Reports say heavy howitzers and rocket launchers have also been deployed and armoured units have been moving into position.

Any ground forces trying to enter and seize Kyiv would face the fearsome prospect of fighting in built-up areas. The city has been turned into a fortress. Barricades and tank traps are in place. The advantage would lie with the Ukrainian fighters already ensconced in prepared defensive positions, some with sniper rifles.

Meanwhile, Russian forces have been meeting strong resistance in the north of Ukraine and around the country’s second largest city, Kharkiv, in the east. The fact that Kharkiv is close to the Russian border should have made it easier for Russian forces to seize the city. Nevertheless, despite heavy shelling and air strikes, Kharkiv held out last week. Amid heavy snow, defenders dug trenches and fought the Russians around the outskirts.

Russian units have been underperforming, suffering from supply and logistical problems, low morale, and losses of men and equipment. Not all roads in Ukraine are of a high standard, thus impeding the progress of heavy tanks, while slow-moving convoys are vulnerable to attack. Reports suggest too few soldiers were deployed to protect tanks, making them all the more vulnerable.

Ukrainian sources claim they have greatly supplemented their own equipment with tanks and other vehicles and equipment seized from the enemy. Russian forces may have been equipped and organised only for a very short war, rather than the longer, gruelling campaign they are now facing.

The Russians have reportedly sustained enormous casualties — figures are difficult to verify but US estimates range up to 5,000 fatalities. It is noteworthy that at least three Russian generals have been killed. One theory is that, frustrated by the slow pace of progress, they went to the front line to speed up operations and were taken out.

In the south, Russian forces have fared better than their counterparts in the north and east, moving much faster, advancing east and west from Crimea, and operating from secure logistics bases. The aim has been to cut off Ukraine from its crucial sea ports.

Russian forces initially used precision weapons such as cruise missiles to take out key Ukrainian military facilities at the start of the invasion. But they have been using non-precision weaponry to target urban areas — inevitably, these indiscriminate attacks kill or injure many civilians and cause huge numbers to flee.

Ukrainian forces continue to show adaptability, and have been using guerrilla-style tactics, knocking out tanks and armoured vehicles with anti-tank missiles. They have the advantage of operating in terrain they know well. They are defending their home territory and have high morale. They are likely reaping the benefits of training provided by the US, UK and other Nato members over the past few years, since Russia seized Crimea in 2014.

Despite Russia having a vastly bigger and more advanced fleet of combat aircraft, it has not established air supremacy over Ukraine, although it does pose a serious threat. The air force has begun to hit targets in western Ukraine, in areas formerly considered “safe”.

It is clear Nato will not accede to Zelensky’s demand for a “no-fly zone” over Ukraine; to enforce it would likely mean attacking Russian aircraft and probably air defence sites as well. World War III could start — and Putin does have the biggest nuclear arsenal in the world. In a bizarre 2018 interview, Putin declared that nuclear war would be a catastrophe for humanity “but we will ascend to heaven as martyrs”. A dangerous man has his finger on the button.

What’s likely to happen? Experienced US-based military analyst Michael Kofman expressed the view last week that Russia was making “steady progress” towards its military objectives, but logistical problems, attrition and low morale could leave it “combat ineffective in a few weeks”. His assessment is that Russian forces would not be defeated but would be forced to pause operations.

Another US think tank analyst, Christopher Dougherty, expressed the belief that the invasion had “culminated” — that it had run out of steam. He guessed there might be a 30-40pc chance of a settlement which would see Russian forces withdraw from Ukraine leaving Zelensky still in office.

For this to happen, it is likely that Putin, who made a gross miscalculation by invading, would engage in talks with Zelensky in order to hammer out a withdrawal deal and save some face. A skilled intermediary may be needed.

Last week Putin made remarks that might suggest he was laying the groundwork in case he had to pull his forces out of the quagmire while presenting it as a victory. He said there had been “positive developments” in talks between the two sides, speaking after the foreign ministers of Russia and Ukraine met in Turkey. In a phone call to China’s president Xi Jinping, Putin said Russia was willing to negotiate with Ukraine “in high-level talks”.

There are other, bleaker, scenarios to consider. One possibility is that Russia takes Kyiv and sets up a Moscow-backed puppet government. Zelensky sets up his government elsewhere — contingency plans for this move are already in place. Zelensky may base his regime in the western city of Lviv, close to the Polish border; he would control a western zone, receiving massive Nato and EU support in terms of finance and military hardware. In effect, the country would be partitioned.

In this scenario, Russian forces would have to remain in occupation to protect the puppet regime, and to fight insurgency and the ongoing resistance by Ukrainian forces. The Russians may retain only limited control of the north and east, while strong in the south. The conflict and the agony of Ukraine would drag on for the foreseeable future.

Sean Boyne is a former correspondent for Janes Information Group