Why Putin faces ‘more NATO’ in the Arctic after Ukraine invasion

  • Finnish President asked NATO chief how to join; Sweden more hesitant
  • NATO sees both countries as partners
  • Living memories of war kept Finns on alert, Swedes less prepared
  • Finnish politicians tour NATO capitals to gauge support
  • Moscow has threatened ‘serious consequence’ if countries join
A dog urinates on a wall with a graffiti depicting Russian President Vladimir Putin as Serbia holds a general election on Sunday, in Belgrade, Serbia, April 2, 2022. The word reads: ''Brother.'' REUTERS/Antonio Bronic TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY Expand
A Ukrainian woman who fled Russia's invasion of Ukraine carries a dummy baby symbolizing children who were killed in the conflict and a poster that reads &quot;Stop Putin. Stop War&quot; during a Mothers March in Budapest, Hungary, April 2, 2022. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo Expand
A person carries a sign that depicts Putin and reads &quot;Killer&quot;, during a Mothers March in Budapest, Hungary, April 2, 2022. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo Expand

Robin Emmott, Essi Lehto and Simon Johnson

The sound of gunfire echoed around the Norwegian fjords as a row of Swedish and Finnish soldiers, positioned prone behind banks of snow, trained rifles and missile launchers on nearby hills ready for an enemy attack.

The drill, in March, was the first time forces from Finland and Sweden have formed a combined brigade in a scheduled NATO exercise in Arctic Norway known as "Cold Response." Neither country is a member of the NATO alliance. The exercise was long planned, but Russia's invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24 added intensity to the war game.

