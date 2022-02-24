Why has Russia invaded Ukraine?

Russia has finally launched its long-feared “full-scale invasion” of Ukraine after Vladimir Putin announced a “special military operation” in a televised address to his citizens in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Explosions were reported soon afterwards on the outskirts of the cities of Kharkiv, Kramatorsk, Mariupol, as well as the capital Kiev, prompting many Ukrainians to form queues at supermarkets, ATMs and petrol stations in preparation for weathering the siege or attempting to flee.

People take shelter in a subway station, after Russian President Vladimir Putin authorized a military operation in eastern Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine February 24, 2022. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Men mobilized for military service board a bus, after Russian President Vladimir Putin authorized a military operation in eastern Ukraine, in the separatist-controlled city of Donetsk, Ukraine February 21, 2022. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

A family arrives at the Polish border crossing after fleeing violence in Ukraine, in Medyka, Poland, February 24, 2022. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

People walk in a subway to get a train as they leave the city of Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)

An American couple walks with their luggage after fleeing the violence in Ukraine, in Medyka, Poland, February 24, 2022. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

People are seen in a subway station, after Russian President Vladimir Putin authorized a military operation in eastern Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine February 24, 2022. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

People are seen in a subway station, after Russian President Vladimir Putin authorized a military operation in eastern Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine February 24, 2022. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

People take shelter in a subway station, after Russian President Vladimir Putin authorized a military operation in eastern Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine February 24, 2022. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

An American couple embraces after crossing the border and fleeing the violence in Ukraine, in Medyka, Poland, February 24, 2022. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

An American woman cries after crossing the border and fleeing the violence in Ukraine, in Medyka, Poland, February 24, 2022. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

People wait at a bus station to go to western parts of the country, after Russian President Vladimir Putin authorized a military operation in eastern Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine, February 24, 2022. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Police officers inspect the remains of a missile that landed in the street, after Russian President Vladimir Putin authorized a military operation in eastern Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine February 24, 2022. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Ukrainian tanks move into the city, after Russian President Vladimir Putin authorized a military operation in eastern Ukraine, in Mariupol, February 24, 2022. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Alexander Bazhanov, 34, a technical manager from Mariupol walks at the border crossing between Poland and Ukraine. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

People wait to return to the city at Kyiv Airport after Russian President Vladimir Putin authorized a military operation in eastern Ukraine, February 24, 2022. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

A child stands at the border crossing between Poland and Ukraine, after Russian President Vladimir Putin authorized a military operation in eastern Ukraine, in Medyka, Poland, February 24, 2022. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

People take shelter in a subway after air raid sirens sounded across the city on February 24, 2022 in Kyiv, Ukraine. Overnight, Russia began a large-scale attack on Ukraine (Photo by Chris McGrath/Getty Images)

A woman and child peer out of the window of a bus as they leave Sievierodonetsk, the Luhansk region, in eastern Ukraine, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky said the government is introducing martial law on all territories of the state and urged citizens to stay at home as much as possible.

Meanwhile the country’s airports have been shut down temporarily and secured against potential Russian aircraft landings while Russia has closed its own airspace around the border to civilian access for the next four months.

Tensions in Eastern Europe have rumbled on since December when Russia stationed an estimated 130,000 soldiers along its western border and then another 30,000 in Belarus, consistently denying it had any attention of making incursions into Ukraine.

Frantic diplomatic negotiations were pursued by the likes of US secretary of state Antony Blinken, French president Emmanuel Macron, German chancellor Olaf Scholz and UK foreign secretary Liz Truss in the hoping of averting calamity but ultimately appear to have come to nothing.

The situation escalated drastically on Monday when Mr Putin moved to officially recognise the pro-Russian breakaway regions of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) and Luhansk People’s Republic (LPR) as independent states, enabling him to move military resources into those areas in anticipation of the coming assault under the guise of extending protection to allies.

The international community hit out at the decision, with the United Nations Security Council expressing “great concern” and the US suggesting, apparently correctly, that the play was a pretext for a full-scale military assault.

Vassily Nebenzia, the Russian ambassador to the UN, insisted there would be no “new bloodbath” in eastern Ukraine but warned the West to “think twice” before making matters worse.

US president Joe Biden, UK prime minister Boris Johnson and UN secretary general Antonio Guterres have since joined other global powers in condemning Moscow’s “unprovoked and unjustified” attack of Thursday morning and promised to hold it “accountable”, with Mr Johnson expected to announce further “unprecedented” sanctions to Parliament later on Thursday.

The sanctions so far unveiled by the West, including steps taken to hinder Russian banks and wealthy plutocrats from doing business abroad and the blocking of regulatory approval for the lucrative Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipeline, have been criticised as inadequate and senior Russia officials like Dmitry Medvedev and Sergey Lavrov have shrugged them off with a smirk.

The return of warfare to the region comes eight years after Russia annexed the Crimean Peninsula and sparked fighting in the industrial heartland of Donbas, where a low-level conflict that has since killed more than 14,000 people is still rumbling on between Kiev and the pro-Russian separatists.

In anticipation of the all-out war the West hoped would never come, the North Atlantic military alliance previously sent additional ships and fighter jets to deployments in neighbouring eastern states like Poland and Lithuania – who are now bracing for an influx of refugees as many Ukrainians flee their homeland for safety– while the US and UK withdrew diplomats’ families from Ukraine as a precaution and some airlines stopped making flights into Kiev.

The UK and the US have already provided Ukraine with some additional forces, the former flying anti-tank weapons to the country and stationing 350 soldiers in Poland, with another 1,000 on standby. Further weapons and resources are now expected to follow.

But such gestures are likely to prove cold comfort to Kiev given the significant gulf in military strength between the two combatants.

While Ukraine has under 250,000 troops and is looking to add a further 130,000 to its ranks, Russia has almost a million soldiers at its disposal. It also has much more sophisticated and abundant military hardware.

Speaking of the disparity between the two armies, Vadym Prystaiko, Ukraine’s ambassador to the UK, said it is unfortunate that his country is not part of Nato.

“We are not part of this family and we are facing the biggest army in Europe by ourselves,” he said.

Mr Putin is believed to view the current situation as the first step towards correcting what he regards as Nato’s encroachment into countries like Ukraine that were previously ruled by the Soviet Union prior to its collapse in 1989.

With polls showing that a large majority of Ukrainians would like their country to become a member of the military alliance, Moscow wants the West to promise that this will never come to pass, something Nato has categorically ruled out.

Mr Putin laid out his own thoughts on Ukraine and its relationship with Russia in a 5,000-word essay published last summer.

Entitled “On the Historical Unity of Russians and Ukrainians”, the treatise was “one step short of a declaration of war”, in the opinion of Anders Aslund, a senior fellow at the Stockholm Free World Forum.

The Russian president reiterated his claim that Russians and Ukrainians are “one people”, suggesting that his homeland was “robbed” when Ukraine won its independence from the USSR.

Elsewhere in the essay, he offered more overt threats towards Kiev, declaring: “I am confident that true sovereignty of Ukraine is possible only in partnership with Russia.”

A matter of months later, he dispached his tens of thousands of troops to the border.

The Indo Daily: Ukraine crisis - why Ireland should be worried about a war 3000km away

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov had repeatedly denied that Russia intended to invade and countered that it was really Western weapons being delivered to Ukraine, the country’s own military manoeuvres and Nato aircraft flights overhead that are really to blame for the rising tensions.

But, perhaps as a prelude to the coming storm, more than a dozen Ukrainian government websites were hacked in January.

The country’s foreign ministry initially said it was too early to say who was to blame but added pointedly that “there is a long record of Russian cyberassaults against Ukraine”.

The hackers left an ominous message on the websites they had disabled. “Ukrainian! All your personal data was uploaded to the public network. All data on the computer is destroyed, it is impossible to restore it,” it read.

“All information about you has become public, be afraid and expect the worst. This is for your past, present and future,” the message added.